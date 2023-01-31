1998 Subaru Impreza WRC With Colin McRae Ties and Interesting Life Is for Sale

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery also shows images of an older 1998 Subaru Impreza WRC car that was for sale back in 2016, but it has a serial number ending in 003, which means Chassis 003, while the main subject of the article is Chassis 21. The latter is the replacement of the former as the P2 WRC vehicle, but it was the one driven by McRae.