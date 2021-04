2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Price Announced, Starts From $36,995

In other words, the Outback slots between the Onyx Edition XT on which it’s based ($35,145) and Limited XT ($37,995). At the very top of the lineup, the Touring XT starts from $39,945. As for the base specification, $26,945 excluding freight seems like a steal for a mid-sized station wagon that features crossover-like influences and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.Turning our attention back to the off-road variant, the Wilderness takes its mojo from a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The boxer-type powerplant is let down by the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission, which leaves much to be desired over a good ol’ automatic box.Standard equipment also includes dual-function driving modes, but Subaru is charging extra for the 11.6-inch multimedia system with satellite navigation. Bundled in a package that costs $1,845, the fancy infotainment system is augmented by a power moonroof and reverse automatic braking.For the 2022 model year, all versions of the Outback feature LED fog lights at no additional cost. Premium trims of the Outback and Legacy now flaunt rear ventilation in the center console, and the Legacy Sport brings the point home with several upgrades. These include blind-spot detection with lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, as well as reverse automatic braking.As opposed to a $150 increase for the Outback compared to the 2021 model, the Legacy starts at $100 more than before. Regardless of body style, the mid-sized twins are pretty fine as daily drivers because Subaru didn’t cut back on the standard equipment that actually matters on the long haul. In no particular order, highlights comprise of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, as well as keyless entry.