5 Subaru Designs a Flying Motorcycle with Wings and Everything

3 2022 Subaru BRZ and 2022 Toyota GR 86 Showcase Their Assets in Track Comparison

More on this:

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Price Announced, Starts From $36,995

Scheduled to arrive in North American showrooms this coming summer, the Wilderness specification takes the Outback to new heights. 9.5 inches of ground clearance, upgraded suspension parts, all-terrain rubber, and unique styling traits differentiate this fellow from lesser trim levels, which is why Subaru asks $36,995 excluding $1,125 for destination and delivery. 64 photos



Turning our attention back to the off-road variant, the Wilderness takes its mojo from a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The boxer-type powerplant is let down by the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission, which leaves much to be desired over a good ol’ automatic box.



Standard equipment also includes dual-function driving modes, but



For the 2022 model year, all versions of the Outback feature LED fog lights at no additional cost. Premium trims of the Outback and Legacy now flaunt rear ventilation in the center console, and the Legacy Sport brings the point home with several upgrades. These include blind-spot detection with lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, as well as reverse automatic braking.



As opposed to a $150 increase for the Outback compared to the 2021 model, the Legacy starts at $100 more than before. Regardless of body style, the mid-sized twins are pretty fine as daily drivers because Subaru didn’t cut back on the standard equipment that actually matters on the long haul. In no particular order, highlights comprise of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, as well as keyless entry. In other words, the Outback slots between the Onyx Edition XT on which it’s based ($35,145) and Limited XT ($37,995). At the very top of the lineup, the Touring XT starts from $39,945. As for the base specification, $26,945 excluding freight seems like a steal for a mid-sized station wagon that features crossover-like influences and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.Turning our attention back to the off-road variant, the Wilderness takes its mojo from a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The boxer-type powerplant is let down by the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission, which leaves much to be desired over a good ol’ automatic box.Standard equipment also includes dual-function driving modes, but Subaru is charging extra for the 11.6-inch multimedia system with satellite navigation. Bundled in a package that costs $1,845, the fancy infotainment system is augmented by a power moonroof and reverse automatic braking.For the 2022 model year, all versions of the Outback feature LED fog lights at no additional cost. Premium trims of the Outback and Legacy now flaunt rear ventilation in the center console, and the Legacy Sport brings the point home with several upgrades. These include blind-spot detection with lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, as well as reverse automatic braking.As opposed to a $150 increase for the Outback compared to the 2021 model, the Legacy starts at $100 more than before. Regardless of body style, the mid-sized twins are pretty fine as daily drivers because Subaru didn’t cut back on the standard equipment that actually matters on the long haul. In no particular order, highlights comprise of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, as well as keyless entry.

load press release