Premature Electrification Is More Than a Funny Analogy With Sexual Problems

Stellantis announced in its Super Bowl LVII ad that its first electric truck could already be reserved. However, it did so by making an interesting parallel between customers’ concerns with electrification and one of the most common sexual complaints that there is. In both situations, being premature is the core issue. While that is something people are sure about during intercourse, they are still wondering about it when it comes to pickup trucks.

20 photos Photo: Stellantis