2025 Ram 1500 REV Electric Drive Units Will Be Made in the U.S.

Under the Dare Forward 2030 plan, Stellantis wants to achieve net-zero carbon by 2038. The only way of reaching this ambitious goal is to roll out a plethora of EVs, with the Ram 1500 REV truck being one of them.
Based on the STLA Frame platform for electrified trucks and sport utility vehicles, the first zero-emission pickup from the Ram brand features electric drive modules that will be produced – with pride – in the United States. The company resulting from the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA has confirmed a $155 million investment in three Indiana-based plants that will be tasked with EDM production.
The plants in question are Indiana Transmission, Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting. The first started making transmissions in 1998, with Indiana Transmission currently producing RFE transmissions for pickups and the 948TE for unibodies like the Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Cherokee.
Kokomo Transmission sports 3.1 million square feet of floor space, for it machines engine block castings, as well as aluminum and steel transmission components. As implied by its name, Kokomo Casting produces engine block castings, aluminum parts, plus transmission and transaxle cases.
The new electric modules will also be used in STLA Large unibody vehicles. Chrysler is most certain to launch a luxury sedan based on this platform, together with the Jeep Wagoneer S and Jeep Recon. The drive module comprises three main components, beginning with the electric motor. The power electronics are transmission are the other two. The all-new electric drive module will supposedly enable driving ranges of up to 500 miles (800 kilometers) for both STLA platforms.
For reference, the series-production electric vehicle with the highest range that you can presently buy new stateside is the Lucid Air Grand Touring. It promises 516 miles (830 kilometers) between charging stops, with maximum range enabled by the 19-inch aero wheels.
During the Stellantis EV Day 2021 event, the Amsterdam-based multinational automotive corporation further revealed battery pack capacities of between 159 and 200-plus kWh. The 800-volt system is good for up to 350 kW, enabling up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) of driving range for every 10 minutes plugged into a DC fast-charging station. Stellantis also confirmed 330 kW for the most powerful electric drive unit for the STLA family of platforms, converting to 443 horsepower.
STLA Frame and STLA Large applications, including the all-electric Dodge Charger previewed by the Daytona EV Concept, will certainly be offered with dual-motor options. In other words, 886 horsepower would be possible if Stellantis has the right battery tech for it.
Maserati, which is a Stellantis brand as well, does not. Supplied by LG Chem, the batteries in the GranTurismo Folgore have a maximum discharge capability of 818 horsepower even though the EDMs of the zero-emission grand tourer are good for 1,200-odd horsepower.
