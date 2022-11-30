Porsche Launches Digital Brand Experience With Its First-Ever NFT Collection

Porsche is far from being the first car manufacturer to enter the NFT space, and it’s most likely not going to be the last. The project is part of Porsche’s long-term digitalization strategy and will be realized by Patrick Vogel, a Hamburg-based 3D artist and designer.
The NFT project will feature a white Porsche 911 Carrera 4S as the centerpiece, which also serves as a connecting element to the real world via the brand’s ‘The Art of Dreams’ initiative.
Starting in January 2023, community members will have access to 7,500 NFTs, with a maximum buying limit of three per customer. Those who get their hands on Porsche’s digital artwork will enter “a collaborative and immersive journey lasting several months,” getting access to three paths that will influence their car’s appearance and journey - Performance, Heritage, and Lifestyle.
The exact starting date is unknown at the time, but will be announced by the brand via Twitter in the near future. However, those eager to secure a guaranteed minting spot can apply to join the Allowlist, starting December 20, 2022, through January 06, 2023. Prices will also be revealed via the brand’s official channels in the following weeks.
“The NFT artworks enable us to take our understanding of modern luxury and the unique brand positioning of Porsche into the digital world,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing.
It remains to be seen how well the project will be received, because even though some carmakers have managed to capitalize on the NFT movement, not all brands who’ve joined the web3 space in recent times have been successful at it.
Besides digital artwork, the Stuttgart automaker is also looking to integrate blockchain technology into future projects. Porsche will reveal more details about its new virtual brand presence during Miami Art Week (December 1 through December 4), where attendees can also admire the brand’s ‘Dream Big.’ physical art figure.
