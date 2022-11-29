Kia Launches New NFT Collection, Owners Can Win a Trip to the NBA All-Star Game

Kia has announced it will continue its foray into web3, and its latest move in that direction involves a new NFT collection called Legends of the Driveway. It is dedicated to basketball fans, and it also comes with a charitable initiative, as it is meant to assist in fundraising for MobilizeGreen, a national nonprofit organization.
Unlike other NFT collections, this one has a price of $49.99 per collectible, so there are no variables in price or tiers. Moreover, you do not have to pay with cryptocurrency if you do not have any of that lying around in your pockets. Each of these tokens will have an entry in the sweepstakes that has a weekend trip to the 2023 NBA All-Star game as a prize.
The collection is focused on driveways by changing more than half a dozen traits in each of the 2,023 collectibles. The idea of this NFT is a three-dimensional depiction of a house, a driveway, and a hoop, which are perfect for display as a social media banner.
Kia believes that many pro-basketball legends got their start in pickup basketball games, which started on someone's driveway one day. Back then, there were no NFTs, but there was basketball, and all you needed was a ball, a hoop, and someone else to play with.
Now, pickup basketball games continue to take place in driveways, local parks, or schoolyards, depending on the age of the players, and their place in life. As long as there's a ball, and a hoop, you are good to go. Kia has decided to pay homage to the driveway, not as a place where you park your car, but as a spot to play basketball.
Earlier this year, Kia launched its Robo Dog collection, which was inspired by the homonymous spot from the Big Game ad. At the time, that NFT collection was meant to offer a digital collectible that had its proceeds go to the Petfinder Foundation, which helps shelter animals find forever homes.
Now, this collection is meant to help young people of color in paid “green” and STEM-focused-career-pathway internships in collaboration with government agency partners. MobilizeGreen has been doing this since 2014, and now Kia has stepped in to help.
The entire initiative from Kia is also meant to promote the Telluride X-Pro, but the collection does not feature the vehicle in any way, which is interesting as an approach.
