Bugatti Pours Another One: Champagne Carbon EB.03 Edition Inspired by Bolide

Following the sale of every Bugatti Chiron out there (though some of the 500 units still need to be produced), the exotic automobile manufacturer is eager to celebrate in the most luxurious ways.
Sure, they still have to attend to the existence of the Divo, Centodieci, Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix, and whatnot car models – because, remember, this is still a company involved with making cars. But that does not mean Bugatti cannot start the party early – and it already has the perfect new breed of champagne for the occasion.
Not long ago, they showed they were clearly on a roll not just by opening showrooms faster than you can do some holiday shopping but also by pouring one exotic type of drink. Thanks to another collaboration with the experts over at Champagne Carbon, they joined forces to create a La Voiture Noire-inspired bottle (and the drink, of course) labeled as ‘La Bouteille Noire.’
And, probably encouraged by the fact that it quickly found a wealthy new owner, the two companies have poured another one yet again. Their latest collaboration is called the EB.03 Edition and has been envisioned as a spirited (pun intended) homage to “Bolide, the most extreme Bugatti creation ever.” It features perks such as a unique dual-tone carbon fiber bottle, which keeps safe a “powerful and expressive vintage Blanc de Blancs.”
By the way, this new creation follows in the footsteps of older ideas, such as the EB.01 champagne that marked Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, as well as the EB.02 that was dedicated to the Chiron Super Sport 300+ record-breaking special edition. Now, the EB.03 Edition has a first-ever dual-tone blue and black carbon fiber finish and contains a vintage 2013 Blanc de Blancs.
Already available to order through Champagne Carbon’s online portal, the new Bugatti drink and collector’s bottle is not as expensive as one might expect, though, as it retails for €290 (the equivalent of around $295 at the current exchange rates).
