New 2024 MINI Countryman Reveals Sleek Styling Through Unofficial CGIs

There is a new MINI Countryman on the horizon, and it should be due later this year. The third-generation crossover has been spied multiple times, and MINI themselves have stepped forward to confirm that it will be an electric-only model.
A dual-motor setup will power the 2024 MINI Countryman SE ALL4, which will bring 364 pound-feet (494 Nm) of torque, and 308 hp (313 ps/230 kW). It’s the same powertrain used on the BMW iX1, which tops out at 112 mph (180 kph) and takes 5.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero. Chances are the Countryman SE ALL4 will be just as fast.
Completing the lineup, at first anyway, will be the Countryman E. This is a lesser version of the vehicle, which is said to sport 188 hp (191 ps/140 kW) from its single electric motor. Curious about the range? That would be 280 miles or 450 kilometers on a single charge, per MINI’s estimates. What they didn’t say, however, is for which of the two models, though we reckon it is for the entry-level.
Besides going electric, the new Countryman will be 5 inches (13 cm) longer and nearly 2.4 inches (6 cm) taller. The cabin will partially be about saving the environment, as the British car manufacturer, which is part of the BMW Group, has mentioned recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles. This will be found on various parts, from the dashboard to the headliner and floor mats.
On the visual side of things, the 2024 Countryman will look like an evolution of its predecessor. The wraps will come off in due course, but unofficially, they have. The renderings depicted in the gallery are the work of Kolesa, and they seem to have been based on the numerous images of the car, hence why they do look real.
The new headlights sit slightly above the closed-off grille, and it appears that they will have different graphics on the real thing. We cannot be certain about the placement and size of the intakes in the bumper. Out back, it features new vertical taillights with the Union Jack graphics. We wouldn’t bet on the styling of the rear bumper yet, and it is still unknown whether the black cladding on the lower parts of the body will be that prominent. The wheels carry over from the scooped prototypes.
These digital illustrations preview the design of the upcoming Countryman to an extent. We should be able to compare them to the actual car in the coming months. Production will kick off at the Leipzig factory in Germany this November. The facility is also responsible with the assembly of the BMW iX1, 1 Series, 2 Series Active Tourer, and 2 Series Gran Coupe.
