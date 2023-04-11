2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter Off-Road Trim Level Teased With ARB Rear Bumper

2023 will see two mid-size trucks get redesigned in the US market. Following in the footsteps of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, the peeps at Ford and Toyota prepare to roll out the new Ranger and Tacoma.
Twinned with the Bronco, the Ranger has been photographed on the production line at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Raptor specification. Production is expected to start this summer for the 2024 model year.
Rather than upgrading the Tacoma's existing frame, Toyota will switch to the TNGA-F vehicle architecture of the Tundra for the next-generation midsizer. The Japanese automaker started teasing the 2024 model year in March 2023, and the most recent teaser confirms the arrival of an off-road trim level that may slot above the TRD Pro based on the ARB-supplied rear bumper with integrated parking sensors. ARB is Australia's largest maker of 4x4 accessories, and it shouldn't be confused with Montana-based American Expedition Vehicles.
The rear end also includes four- and seven-pin connectors, a red tow hook, LED taillights, the word Tacoma stamped in the tailgate, and a rather interesting badge on the driver side of the tailgate. The logo in question stands for Trailhunter, which Toyota describes as being a new family of adventure-oriented pickups.
Toyota previously used this name for the Tundra-brad Trailhunter Concept from the 2022 SEMA Show. The other teaser pic released today shows Trailhunter written in uppercase letters on the sides of the headlamps. We can further notice black plastic fender flares accommodating all-terrain rubber boots. It remains to be seen what make and model of tires those are, but as a brief refresher, the Trailhunter Concept rocks BFG rollers as opposed to Falkens for the Tundra TRD Pro.
Both ends also reveal a new color for the Tacoma, a very cool shade of bronze that contrasts nicely with the black front grille and grille surround. The Tacoma TRD Pro has been confirmed with the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, which leads us to believe that the Tacoma Trailhunter will get this hybrid-assisted setup as well.
The big question is, are we getting the same i-Force Max as the Tundra or a lesser powertrain with four instead of six cylinders? The general consensus is four cylinders across the board for the Tacoma, namely an unassisted engine for lower trims and the aforementioned hybrid.
T24A-FTS is the codename of said engine, a 2.4-liter turbocharged mill that makes 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) in the Highlander sport utility vehicle. Its hybrid variant is available with up to 366 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) in the Lexus RX 500h, whereas the Toyota Crown Platinum promises up to 340 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm).
Even though Ford doesn't have a hybrid-assisted Ranger Raptor in the offing to take on the Tacoma Trailhunter, fret not because the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 is more than adequate in a mid-size truck. It produces 292 kW and 583 Nm in Aussie spec, which means 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet in old money. By comparison, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 of the Bronco Raptor belts out 418 ponies and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque.
