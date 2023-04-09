Heavily-Modified Toyota GR Supra Can Probably Make Babies Cry and Grown Men Weep

Toyota has received a fair amount of criticism for collaborating with BMW to come up with a new-gen Supra. The model shares most nuts and bolts with the latest Z4, and if this was the price to pay to see the moniker return after nearly two decades of absence, then it was worth it.
The fifth-gen Supra was put into production in the first quarter of 2019, and it comes to life at the Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria, just like its German cousin. It draws inspiration from its iconic predecessor, the 2JZ-powered A80, and unlike the BMW Z4, which is offered strictly as a roadster, the Supra is a coupe, or a three-door liftback if you will.
Over the last four years, ever since assembly commenced, we’ve seen tons of modified examples. However, most of them pale in comparison to the pictured one. If you know a thing or two about the tuning world, then you can instantly tell that it has Liberty Walk behind it. The company based in the Land of the Rising Sun gave it a steroid shot in the form of an ultra-wide body kit, which makes it look fast and furious, although we’ll get back to that former part in just a few moments.
First, we’ve got to mention the fender add-ons at the front and rear, which have made it significantly wider than the stock one. They have a bolt-on design, a signature trait of the Japanese tuner, and they are joined by a pair of fat side skirts. Up front, this Supra features a large chin spoiler, and at the rear, it gets a much more aggressive diffuser with what seems to be an extra brake light in the middle, flanked by the dual exhaust tips. A ginormous wing was added to the tailgate, and it displays Liberty Walk’s logo on the sides.
Riding much closer to the ground than usual, it likely sports an adjustable air suspension, something that the tuner is also known for. As for the wheels, with their wide lips, and multi-spoke styling, spinning around the red brake calipers, they came from Rohana, and are part of their RFG10 Trinity series. Available in different finishes, the alloys can be ordered from 19 to 24 inches in diameter, with respective widths of up to 13.5 inches.
Before wrapping it up, we promised we’d talk about the ‘fast’ part, and why we don’t think it is more agile than stock. First of all, the tuner hasn’t said anything about the power, and second, this is Liberty Walk, and they’re not famously known for their elbow grease. Thus, in all likelihood, this Supra retains the original firepower under the hood – or that’s what we think anyway. So, do you like it or do you love it?
