Japanese Tuner Should Pat Itself on the Back for This Alluring C8 Corvette

The dust had barely settled on the C8 Corvette when Chevy expanded the family with the Z06. The more track-focused model has been joined by the E-Ray, which is an electrified variant with all-wheel drive, thus making it harder for those who want to spend a little over $100k on the mid-engine car to decide between the two.
This story, however, isn’t dedicated to the Z06 nor the E-Ray, but to the normal Stingray, which recently fell into the hands of Liberty Walk – again. For the most part, we wouldn’t have dedicated an entire story to it, because the upgrades seem to be the same ones as before. But there is something strangely appealing about it, and we (okay, I) can get behind this look all day, any day.
As usual, the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun has made the front and rear wheel arches much wider. These, combined with the rest of the work that went into it, make the car look way more aggressive than the stock one. And speaking of other attachments, these include the front and rear bumper add-ons, like that more pronounced splitter, and the diffuser, as well as the giant wing out back. Part of the makeover are the side skirts, too, which contribute to the muscular stance of the ‘Vette.
Made of FRP and CFRP, the body kit costs the same as before, a quick look on the tuner’s website reveals. For the former proposal, you are looking at $19,580, and $21,780 for the latter, for abroad markets. Mind you, you are going to have to pay extra for the wheels, which are different than the ones fitted to the car nearly two years ago. The same goes for the adjustable air suspension that can bring the entire body so close to the ground that even a small leaf would pose a threat to that lip spoiler.
You’re not going to find a power boost for the ‘Vette on Liberty Walk’s shelves. Then again, they’re not exactly famous for their elbow grease, but that’s alright, because even without any mods, the Stingray is still capable of giving its occupants an adrenaline rush. The sixty miles an hour (97 kph) mark is hit in 2.9 seconds after taking off, and the top speed stands at 194 mph (312 kph).
The firepower is supplied by a 6.2-liter LT2 V8, which is good for 495 hp, on the condition that you order the Corvette Stingray with the performance exhaust system, otherwise an option. It has 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal and can run the ¼-mile in a little over 11 seconds. Pricing starts at $64,500, though you probably won’t find a base example at dealers.
