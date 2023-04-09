Is the Hyundai Ioniq 10 Duke Concept Ahead of Its Time? Portrays Tesla and BMW Cues

Over the years, cars have inspired generation upon generation of designers to leave their mark on vehicular design and function. Funny enough, Hyundai's Ioniq family seems to be the inspiration for this next concept. That, and a dash of Tesla and some BMW sprinkles.
Folks, the Hyundai Ioniq 10 Duke is not the next stage in Hyundai's lineup of vehicles, but if current design trends follow the path they're on now, we could very well see Jeeeun Youn's concept on our streets. Maybe not tomorrow or next year, but who knows, in 10 to 20 years?
Now, Jeeeun is a designer from none other than South Korea. It's possible you made the connection considering anything coming out of South Korea follows some minimalist design cues. As to why I chose to bring this concept to light, it's because I like weird stuff, especially designs that seem to blend traits from countless other brands. I meant what I said about a 'dash of Tesla and some BMW sprinkles.'
Starting with the obvious, let's explore the cues that land the Duke in the Ioniq family of cars. Overall, it's very difficult to gauge just how large it is. It could be a coupe, but then again, it's most likely designed as a limousine. We can thank the hood for that impression. Furthermore, the designer mentions that a long hood was chosen to signify the Duke's "magnificent luxury." So far, the Ioniq lineup doesn't showcase anything like this, and by the looks of it, it's going to be a long time before it does.
But, the front of the car, headlights, grill, and bumper do showcase some Ioniq cues. The slim, Robocop-like recessed headlights bring forth some of the Hyundai looks, and the almost chopped appearance resembles traits seen on the Ioniq 5 and some of the SUVs. Then there's the bumper. Here, it's all Ioniq 6 and some of the renderings released by the South Korean car manufacturer.
However, not all is lost. Some curves accompany the Duke, and they begin only once we head toward the concept's rear. Starting with the wheel wells, Jeeeun shapes the sides of the car with an ever-so-slight curvature. Since the rest of the ride is all squared off, the curvature to door panels, along the side of the car and over the rear wheels, is a breath of fresh air.
At the rear of the Duke, I noticed what could be the more balanced side of things. Here we can see straight and curved lines making up everything from the trunk to the bumper and everything in between. But I can't shake the fact that the taillight looks like the upper part of Tesla's "T" logo. Just look at it! It's cat nostrils all the way. Nonetheless, seeing this puppy from the rear actually looks rather nice.
Regarding the interior, Jeeeun shows the world nothing. But, we can still draw some conclusions based on a two-door design. If this is a coupe, it's going to end up looking like some very futuristic and life-size Hot Wheels car. And, if it's ever a limousine, it'll be for folks that open the doors for themselves because there might not be a back seat.
According to sources, the Chinese market is the largest in EVs, and it has a lot to do with more money in people's pockets, tax and government incentives, and a growing middle and upper class. Not to mention a booming EV charging infrastructure. So, if the Duke ever made it into a real machine, it'll most likely find a place in its birthplace – South Korea – or a few miles away, in China.
Now, one car maker that seems to have loaned the Duke its looks that I didn't mention is BMW. If you've been keeping up with the works the Bavarian powerhouse has been unveiling lately, you might know what I'm talking about, the i7. Yes, the electrified 7 Series that, upon closer inspection, shares quite a bit of styling with the Duke. And guess what? The electrified 7 Series is aimed largely at the Chinese market.
Is the Ioniq 10 Duke concept ahead of its time? Only one way to find out? Do the best you can to catch the next decade or so in action. With this whole industry push towards EVs, you never know what you might see driving down the street.
The front of the car is also where I have a problem with the Duke concept. It starts with very straight lines and cuboid shapes, and that trend leads all the way to the back of the car. And no, it's not low-budget software that may have been used by Jeeeun. It's how the designer wanted this bugger to come out! It's way too Tesla for my tastes.
So, where does all that leave the Ioniq 10 Duke? Well, there's a whole lot that needs to be considered before we ever see something like this on the streets. The first question would be regarding its market. To my knowledge, the Asian markets are crazy about this type of bodywork. In specific, the Chinese market. But there's a catch. These markets typically focus on EVs, so anything not electrified is out of the picture. It shouldn't be a problem for the Duke.
