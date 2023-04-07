New Hyundai Ai3 Testing Commences, Boxy Crossover City Car Destined for Asia

Hyundai is planning to further expand its lineup. This time it will be at the lower end of the spectrum, with focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent. The model will be known as the Ai3, and it won’t launch in Europe or the U.S. of A. anytime soon.
Thus, the chances of it ever encountering snow and ice are slim. But it hasn’t escaped the cold-weather testing phase. This prototype, dressed in heavy camouflage, was seen driving in the cold on the right side of the Pond, close to the Arctic Circle.
But what exactly is a Hyundai Ai3, you ask? That would be a city car designed to compete against the likes of other such models marketed in Asia. It has a crossover-y approach to the matter, because normal city cars are not as popular as they once were. Still, you shouldn’t expect to do any off-roading in it, despite the generous ground clearance for an A-segment vehicle, as it was developed for the urban jungle.
We’ve got to admit that we didn’t know much about the underpinnings until we searched the web to see what the local media has to say about it. It appears that it will be based on the Grand i10 Nios’ platform, in turn, a slightly bigger version of Europe’s i10. Power is understood to be supplied by a 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine, with manual and automatic transmissions, and front-wheel drive. Different outlets speak of a design inspired by Casper, which means that it should be one cute proposal as far as the looks go. It will have a split lighting signature up front, with the H-shaped LED DRLs positioned below the hood, and the main clusters sitting further down, on each side of the grille.
As we already told you, the rather boxy proportions are visible through the heavy disguise, and we can see that it has a pair of big roof rails, and a tiny antenna above the tailgate. The heavy camouflage makes it impossible to spot the shape and graphics of the taillights. The same goes for the tailgate and rear bumper too. Mind you, you shouldn’t look forward to the latest tech, comfort, and safety gear, because the AI3 will be a budget proposal, perhaps with lots of cheap plastics on the inside, and a minimal amount of standard gear. And if you have any doubt about it, all you have to do is look at those tiny wheels. It appears that stuff such as the smartphone integration, automatic climate control (or perhaps the A/C), and cruise control will be optional.
Hyundai’s upcoming Ai3 is said to be a few months away from being unveiled. Order books should open before the end of the year, and production will take place at Chennai, India.
