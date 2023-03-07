More Than 26k Hyundai Veloster Vehicles May Catch Fire, 5 Reports Filed Thus Far

Discontinued after the 2022 model year due to poor sales, the Veloster comes back into focus over a safety concern that affects more than 26,000 vehicles in the United States of America. Subject vehicles were manufactured for the 2012 and 2013 model years between July 4th, 2011 and September 27th, 2013.
These first-generation Veloster vehicles are equipped with RPAS, which stands for reverse park aid sensor. The RPAS may develop an electrical short due to high conductive liquid ingression. Hyundai notes the insufficient sealing of the printed circuit board within the reverse park aid sensor. The short may lead to inoperative rear parking assist, the transmission shifter stuck in the park position, or a full-on vehicle fire.
As per the report attached below, there are four different part numbers for the ultrasonic sensor assembly. All four designs were supplied by South Korea-based Hyundai Mobis, the parts and service arm of Hyundai Motor.
Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. was the first to receive a fire report, brought to the company’s attention by Transport Canada back in July 2022. Fast forward to February 2022, and the Technical Review Committee identified that the potting compound in the sensor was changed in October 2013 by Hyundai Mobis. Instead of a silicon primer mix, the potting compound was changed to butadiene for improved sealing against water ingress.
Based on this finding, the safety boffins at Hyundai Motor decided to issue safety recalls in Canada and the United States for North America-spec Veloster vehicles produced from October 2013 and earlier. The South Korean automaker is aware of no fewer than five reports of fire in model year 2012 to 2013 Veloster vehicles.
The receipt dates for said events range between May 2013 and October 2022, as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Happily for everyone involved, this condition isn’t related to any crashes or injuries. No fewer than 26,169 units are called back in the United States of America.
Owners of subject vehicles will be notified by first-class mail with instructions to bring their potentially fiery Velosters in for the remedy at the Hyundai dealer of their liking. Dealers will be instructed to replace the reverse park aid sensor and the fuse at no cost to the owner.
The replacement fuse features lower amperage, thus mitigating the risk of a fire in case of an electrical short. Both owners and dealers will be informed of this recall by Hyundai Motor America no later than April 29th.
Similar to the Elantra GT that Hyundai discontinued stateside after the 2020 model year, the Veloster doesn’t have a successor either. The Elantra sedan and Elantra N sports sedan are the closest things to it, with the Kona crossover and Kona sport crossover also worthy of mention. Hyundai delivered 724,265 vehicles in the U.S. last year, with the Veloster accounting for 1,920.
