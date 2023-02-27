Genesis Recalls GV60, GV70, GV80, G80 Over Exploding Seat Belt Pretensioners

Spun off into a standalone brand in 2015, the Genesis Motor division has issued a safety recall affecting 65,517 vehicles produced between the 2020 and 2023 model years. The South Korean automaker controlled by the Hyundai Motor Company became aware of this problem in October 2022 after the NHTSA inquired about a series of abnormal deployments of the seat belt pretensioner.

14 photos Photo: Genesis / edited by autoevolution