Spun off into a standalone brand in 2015, the Genesis Motor division has issued a safety recall affecting 65,517 vehicles produced between the 2020 and 2023 model years. The South Korean automaker controlled by the Hyundai Motor Company became aware of this problem in October 2022 after the NHTSA inquired about a series of abnormal deployments of the seat belt pretensioner.
Said abnormal deployments happened in vehicles associated with no fewer than six previous recalls. Hyundai recovered an airbag control unit in November 2022 for analysis of the crash pulse parameters. The South Korean automaker eventually discovered that overpressurization of the pretensioner pipe leads to abnormal deployments of the life-saving device that’s designed to remove slack from the seat belt in a crash.
Hyundai further notes in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Administration that abnormal deployments are conditioned by the pretensioner load limiter specification, airbag control unit logic, vehicle characteristics, crash duration, and crash severity. The supplier of the suspect pretensioners is Samsong. Not to be confused with Samsung, the Seoul-based outfit describes itself as a life-saving company despite not being able to design a properly working pretensioner.
No fewer than 12 part numbers are listed in the document attached below. The recall report further reveals that Hyundai corrected this concern into production as early as August 9th, 2022 when it introduced a vent valve in the pretensioner pipe to address the potential overpressurization. The G80 mid-size luxury sedan was the first to receive the updated component, followed by the GV60 electric SUV, and GV70 and GV80 SUVs.
Both dealers and owners will be informed no later than April 17th. Retailers will be instructed to secure the micro gas generator and delivery pipe with a cap to prevent abnormal deployments. A total of 65,517 vehicles produced for the U.S. market will be called back, starting with 940 units of the GV60. The subject population features February 2022 to December 2022 build dates.
The GV70 coupe-styled utility vehicle is called back to the tune of 21,917 units built in the period between March 2021 and January 2023. The mid-sized GV80 numbers 32,940 units produced between July 2020 and December 2022. Last but not least, the G80 sedan is listed with 9,720 units from July 2020 to January 2023.
$43,150 is the starting price of the combustion-engined GV70, the most affordable model included in this recall. Standard features comprise 18-inch alloys, a 14.5-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, a four-cylinder turbo with a displacement of 2.5 liters, and an eight-speed gearbox.
The other models included in this recall are very well equipped right off the bat, although the G80 is RWD as standard given that sedans are traditionally RWD. The G80 retails at $50,000 excluding the manufacturer’s $1,125 freight charge. As for the GV80 and GV60, the SUV-bodied sibling of the G80 is $55,800 at press time, whereas the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s cousin starts at $59,290.
