The All-Electric 2023 Genesis GV70 Is $22,700 More Expensive Than the ICE Version

Genesis revealed the MSRP of the completely electric 2023 GV70 – $65,850. Considering the internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart has a starting price of $43,150, that’s a considerably big hike. But is it worth it? Let’s look at the facts.
The 2023 Genesis GV70 is Hyundai’s attempt at showing that it can do a lot better than just giving us the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The South Korean version of Lexus and Acura is now attempting to play hardball with everyone and bringing an exciting SUV to the market that runs only on electricity. The brand says this vehicle is a “triumph of technology and design,” but you will most likely not get your hands on one.
With an EPA-estimated range of just 236 miles (380 kilometers) and 429 hp (435 ps), the GV70 is going to be sold only at a couple of the brand’s dealerships. The company says the availability is extremely limited and you should contact an authorized retailer to discuss if an acquisition is possible.
According to Genesis, the Electrified GV70 will be sold only in Arizona, California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Utah, and Washington for the time being. Besides this, only some of the brand's partners will get to put customers in this SUV. It's going to be an exclusive market for now.
The Genesis Electrified GV70 uses a dual-motor setup that feeds onto a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that supports 350 kW fast charging. This means it needs only 18 minutes to be juiced up from 10 to 80%. If you find a working high-power charger, that is.
On the other hand, the cheapest GV70 available today uses a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine that puts out 300 hp (304 ps) to move around.
If you still want a zero-tailpipe emission GV70, then get ready to add some more money for a couple of exterior and interior options. What luxury SUV can truly reach its potential without some optional equipment, right? Although the color palette is severely lacking any cool options, the interior can be specced in white. We did that and also added the Prestige package because this is a luxury SUV, after all, right? We ended up with an MSRP of $73,225, excluding tax, fees, and possible dealership hikes.
Last year taught us that middlemen will not abstain from asking some impressive numbers for cars that are either hard to find stateside or cannot be made in large numbers anymore. Make sure you will not spend more than it’s necessary on an EV that cannot travel farther than the over $10,000 cheaper Tesla Model Y.
Finally, would you try to get your hands on the all-electric GV70 for a guilt-free and lavish driving experience, or is the much cheaper ICE version of the SUV something that piqued or interest more now? Let us know down below because we want to know what you are thinking about this MSRP situation.
