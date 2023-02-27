2024 Hyundai Elantra Leaked Photos Reveal Sharper Design Cues, Debut Imminent

The Elantra four-door sedan launched in 1990 with a Mitsubishi-designed engine. Hyundai presented the seventh generation for the 2021 model year with all-Hyundai powertrains and technologies. The exterior design hasn’t aged a bit, yet the Elantra enters the 2024 model year back home in South Korea with a facelift.
Expected to premiere in March 2023, the mid-cycle refresh of the Avante has been leaked in all its glory. The angrier front end is complemented by more frowny headlights featuring new signature lights, a gloss-black upper grille, and matte-black plastic for the lower grille.
Pictured with bi-tone alloys featuring a machined finish, the Avante as it’s called in South Korea doesn’t look all that different out back. The lower part of the bumper is best described as overstyled, but other than that, the exterior of the sedan is sufficiently interesting to keep the Elantra relevant in the C segment in the years to come.
Two interior photos have been leaked as of the moment of reporting, with both depicting front seats beautified with the A V A N T E script in uppercase spaced letters on the outboard seat bolsters. Wrapped in a mix of leather and perforated leather, the teal-like seats are joined by similarly finished bits and pieces for the doors, center console, and central part of the dashboard. Black provides a nice contrast, with said color used for the passenger side of the dash, upper dash, upper doors, seat belts, headliner, and lower part of the vehicle’s cabin.
The four-spoke steering wheel and dual-screen cockpit appear to carry over from the pre-facelift Elantra. Improved software for the infotainment system is a possibility, albeit nothing has been confirmed so far. Hyundai didn’t preview any engine choices either, with the long-running Elantra believed to solider on with a familiar selection of four-cylinder combustion engines.
There is no plug-in hybrid to speak of, but Hyundai does offer a hybrid ($24,550 sans destination charge in the United States). The most exciting specification available for the 2023 model year is the Elantra N, the de facto replacement for the Veloster N hatchback in the U.S.
What are you getting for $32,900 of your hard-earned money? The Elantra N comes in a single well-equipped grade and a single interior theme, consisting of black leather and microsuede with N blue inserts. The only extras listed by the U.S. configurator are the exterior color and transmission. Available in black, gray, blue, white, and a bluer blue, the Elantra N can be upgraded from the standard six-speed manual to a wet-clutch DCT with eight forward ratios advertised as the N DCT.
Although it may take away from driving enjoyment, the optional transmission has a trick up its sleeve: N Grin Shift. While in this mode, the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine produces 10 more horsepower (286 total) for 20 seconds at a time by increasing boost. Simple as that!
