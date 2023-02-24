For Londoners, Range Rovers Are Like Those "TikTok-Ed" American Hyundai and Kia Models

Range Rover makes some of the nicest vehicles on Earth. The Indian-owned British manufacturer puts luxury, ride comfort, high-quality cabin materials, the latest technologies, and enhanced off-road capability at the core of all its products. Even though some models are a little cooler than others, no Range Rover is left lacking. And that attracts (unwanted) attention, as Range Rover owners based in the United Kingdom’s capital city found out recently.

7 photos Photo: Land Rover