The Tiny Hyundai That Could Where Others Failed Is Getting a Facelift

Europe’s city car segment has taken a massive hit due to emission regulations, which make it very tough for the key players to have a solid ICE-powered plan when it comes to such models. However, where others failed, few are still committed to keeping the class alive, and one of them is Hyundai, with the i10 that is getting a facelift.
Set to replace the current one, which has been in its third generation since 2019, with production taking place in Turkey, India, and Vietnam, the 2024 Hyundai i10 will bring the usual stylistic updates at both ends. The latest prototype snapped testing in Europe by our spy photographers had its front and rear ends completely covered by heavy camouflage.
Sporting a bi-tone finish, with white for the body and black for the roof and pillars, this tester had new headlamps that appear to be about the same size and shape. Further down, we can see the new daytime running lights, with their different graphics, which replaced the round units of its predecessor. Due to the placement of the fake skin, it’s impossible to tell what they did to the upper and lower grilles, and the side vents with incorporated fog lamps, but everything should be new here as well.
The same goes for the entire back end, including the taillights and bumper, which were updated. The reversing light and fog lamp still sit on each side of the license plate, and the tiny hatchback will probably still display its name and the Hyundai emblem on the right- and left-hand side of the tailgate respectively, with the corporate logo sitting in the middle. We are by no means wheel experts, but from what we can tell, these carry over from the current iteration.
More importantly, if you look under the rear bumper, on the right side, you will see a tailpipe, which tells us that the Hyundai i10 will stay committed to gasoline power for a few more years. It is likely that it will feature tiny three- and four-cylinder engines, though some of these units could be partially electrified, with our bet being on 48-volt systems. The N Line is still expected to sit at the top of the range, with its 100 ps (99 hp/74 kW) 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine, and exclusive upgrades inside and out.
The interior was not under wraps anymore, and zooming in on certain images reveals the same infotainment system placed above the central air vents. If anything, Hyundai probably gave it new software and played around with the upholstery and trim. Nonetheless, we will find out exactly what they did to it here when the car premieres, likely before the end of the year or in early 2024.
Sporting a bi-tone finish, with white for the body and black for the roof and pillars, this tester had new headlamps that appear to be about the same size and shape. Further down, we can see the new daytime running lights, with their different graphics, which replaced the round units of its predecessor. Due to the placement of the fake skin, it’s impossible to tell what they did to the upper and lower grilles, and the side vents with incorporated fog lamps, but everything should be new here as well.
The same goes for the entire back end, including the taillights and bumper, which were updated. The reversing light and fog lamp still sit on each side of the license plate, and the tiny hatchback will probably still display its name and the Hyundai emblem on the right- and left-hand side of the tailgate respectively, with the corporate logo sitting in the middle. We are by no means wheel experts, but from what we can tell, these carry over from the current iteration.
More importantly, if you look under the rear bumper, on the right side, you will see a tailpipe, which tells us that the Hyundai i10 will stay committed to gasoline power for a few more years. It is likely that it will feature tiny three- and four-cylinder engines, though some of these units could be partially electrified, with our bet being on 48-volt systems. The N Line is still expected to sit at the top of the range, with its 100 ps (99 hp/74 kW) 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine, and exclusive upgrades inside and out.
The interior was not under wraps anymore, and zooming in on certain images reveals the same infotainment system placed above the central air vents. If anything, Hyundai probably gave it new software and played around with the upholstery and trim. Nonetheless, we will find out exactly what they did to it here when the car premieres, likely before the end of the year or in early 2024.