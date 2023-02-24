Tesla Starts Installing and Testing Magic Docks on Superchargers in the U.S.

As agreed earlier, Tesla is preparing to open its Supercharger network to other electric vehicles. The EV maker is now fitting the first chargers in New York with Magic Docks and is testing the setup using a Rivian R1T.
Tesla started to offer charging services to non-Tesla electric vehicles in Europe and other regions a while back. Now, it’s preparing to do the same at home in the U.S., as it wants to comply with the government’s NEVI program to speed up electric vehicle adoption. Since Tesla uses a proprietary connector known as NACS (short for North American Charging Standard), it will use an adapter to allow CCS EVs to charge. As rumored before, the adapter would deploy automatically when a non-Tesla EV initiates a charging session, thanks to a smart piece of equipment called “the Magic Dock.”
The Magic Dock is not an adapter per se, but it allows the adapter to remain secured to the charger or the charging cord, depending on what car needs a charge. We’ve already explained how this works, although we haven’t seen one in real life before. Tesla has started installing it on Superchargers, with the first station in Verona, New York. The location makes sense, considering that it’s a three-hour drive away from Tesla’s Supercharger factory in Buffalo.
People who witnessed Tesla technicians installing the Magic Docks said the retrofitting is relatively easy and doesn’t require special tools. Besides installing the Magic Dock, the technicians also replace the cord. Interestingly, the new cable appears shorter than the one it replaces. This poses new challenges for non-Tesla EVs, as we have explained earlier. We think Tesla used a shorter cord to make up for the added length of the Magic Dock. If the same cable had been used, it would’ve touched the lower part of the charging stall. This way, Tesla kept the looks neat, albeit at the expense of usability for other EVs.
Tesla engineers were also on-site, appearing to test the setup using a Rivian R1T. The Rivian is probably not the best option, considering the charge port location mirrors that of Tesla. The only difference is that the truck needs to be parked front first instead of backed up into the charger. Other EVs have different locations for the charge port, but most are further away from the car’s corner, making charging with the standard cord impossible without blocking other charging spots.
Based on the pictures shared on social media, Tesla has fitted all 12 stalls of the Verona Supercharger with Magic Docks. It is not yet operational, meaning only Tesla vehicles can charge for now. Tesla installed a board with a QR code for owners of non-Tesla cars. The code leads to a page instructing people to download the Tesla app and create an account to charge their EVs.
