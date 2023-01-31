Non-Tesla EV Owners From Down Under Can Now Use Superchargers, but Not All of Them

Tesla’s Supercharger network is now partially open for other EV drivers from Australia. While it’s good news for the community, the automaker did not include all its sites in the pilot program. Here’s where you’ll be able to Supercharge your non-Tesla all-electric car and how much it’s going to cost.
Today, Tesla announced that “select Superchargers in Australia are now open to all electric vehicles.” Whilst being a great initiative for people who went on the zero-emission route, the automaker opened a grand total of five locations to other EV drivers.
To put things better into perspective, the world’s most valuable automaker has 51 Supercharger stations up and running in Australia at the time of writing. So, it started shy by enabling just around 10% of its locations to other EV owners.
These five Superchargers are located on the west coast, in Bathurst, Dubbo, Tamworth, south of Muswellbrook, and near North Naroom on the A1. Major cities like Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth will keep their Superchargers only for Tesla owners. But the auto company might decide to expand the program if everything goes well.
Right now, other EV drivers who intend to replenish their cars’ energy storage units at a Supercharger must pay AUD 0.79 per kWh (USD 0.55) if they just want to use it once and leave. But if your travels will often end at one of these five stations, then the AUD 9.9 (USD 6.9) monthly subscription may be a good idea because it drops the fee to AUD 0.66 (USD 0.46) per kWh. That’s what Tesla owners pay without a monthly subscription.
Also, do not forget about the idle fees which apply on a per-minute basis.
Tesla vehicles sold in Australia use the CCS port already, so the integration with other EVs is seamless. All drivers need is the Tesla app. After installing it and creating an account, they must select the “Charge Your Non-Tesla” submenu and choose the Supercharger site where they are at.
The non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program is now operational in 16 countries. It is not available in the U.S. because the automaker’s vehicles use a different port (the NACS), while virtually every other EV maker decided to go with the CCS version. However, a solution is on the way thanks to the federal government’s wish to invest in establishing a nationwide network of charging stations and because Tesla does not want to miss on that funding. That solution is known as the “magic dock” and it will include the CCS adapter.
Last year, Tesla sold 19,594 electric vehicles in Australia which represents over half of the total all-electric sales. The Model 3 kept its crown and has been the best-selling EV for two years in a row.
