Elon Musk Laughs at Ford F-150's Shrinking Bed Size, but the Cybertruck Isn't Any Better

Elon Musk is not very well known for keeping some things to himself. As one of the world’s richest people, CEO of many companies, and now even the owner of Twitter, the entrepreneur… Surely has a lot of free time for online shenanigans. Here’s his latest one.
An image depicting how the very popular Ford F-150 evolved throughout the years sparked a lot of social media interest. Essentially, it shows that the pickup truck’s bed size got considerably smaller with each generation compared to the rest of the car. In 1961, the vehicle had a small cabin and a generous bed, with the latter amounting to 64% of the vehicle’s dimensions. Today, that same space represents only 37% of the entire pickup truck.
This simple graph attracted a lot of interest from social media users. At the time of writing, over 4.3 million people have seen the post, which is joined by the following description – “A new F-150 is just a minivan with a doorless trunk.” If that wasn’t enough, another image was added to the same popular post, which ended up being shared by hundreds of people on Twitter. It showed that, on average, pickup trucks are becoming increasingly heavier.
The author tried to show people that these big vehicles are slowly trading utility for looks and comfort whilst not becoming more efficient. In their opinion, pickup trucks should remain workhorses. This is part of a growing trend that gave birth to movements such as “The Tire Extinguishers,” whose members want to see SUVs and cars like the F-150 banned from entering urban areas.
But Tesla’s CEO laughed when he saw the graph depicting Ford’s pickup truck evolving through each generation which might indicate that he agrees with what the anti-car people are saying.
Unfortunately for the executive, the much-awaited Cybertruck does not do well in this respect. Its bed also constitutes just 37% of the vehicle’s overall dimensions, according to a response coming from the same activists.
The Cybertruck might feature a 6.5-foot bed which is nearly identical to the one found on the Dearborn-based manufacturer’s equivalent pickup truck. And that's without considering the F-150 XL and its eight-foot bed.
Moreover, the Ford F-150 is available today with three different powertrains, and it is in its fifth generation. Customers can choose the V6- or V8-powered pickup truck, or they can try to get the all-electric one – the F-150 Lightning.
Tesla’s pickup truck, on the other hand, can’t even be pre-ordered. What prospective buyers can do is pay a $100 refundable deposit to maybe get a chance at configuring one sometime next year.
However, given that the Cybertruck is not in production at the time of writing, things might change. Tesla could end up giving customers a different vehicle. The prototype we’ve seen on a couple of occasions may look slightly different when it finally starts appearing on the factory line. We’ll have to wait and see what the result will be and if it’ll feature a larger bed and a smaller cabin. For now, all we know is that some units will be built towards the end of 2023, while more customer units will come next year.
This simple graph attracted a lot of interest from social media users. At the time of writing, over 4.3 million people have seen the post, which is joined by the following description – “A new F-150 is just a minivan with a doorless trunk.” If that wasn’t enough, another image was added to the same popular post, which ended up being shared by hundreds of people on Twitter. It showed that, on average, pickup trucks are becoming increasingly heavier.
The author tried to show people that these big vehicles are slowly trading utility for looks and comfort whilst not becoming more efficient. In their opinion, pickup trucks should remain workhorses. This is part of a growing trend that gave birth to movements such as “The Tire Extinguishers,” whose members want to see SUVs and cars like the F-150 banned from entering urban areas.
But Tesla’s CEO laughed when he saw the graph depicting Ford’s pickup truck evolving through each generation which might indicate that he agrees with what the anti-car people are saying.
Unfortunately for the executive, the much-awaited Cybertruck does not do well in this respect. Its bed also constitutes just 37% of the vehicle’s overall dimensions, according to a response coming from the same activists.
The Cybertruck might feature a 6.5-foot bed which is nearly identical to the one found on the Dearborn-based manufacturer’s equivalent pickup truck. And that's without considering the F-150 XL and its eight-foot bed.
Moreover, the Ford F-150 is available today with three different powertrains, and it is in its fifth generation. Customers can choose the V6- or V8-powered pickup truck, or they can try to get the all-electric one – the F-150 Lightning.
Tesla’s pickup truck, on the other hand, can’t even be pre-ordered. What prospective buyers can do is pay a $100 refundable deposit to maybe get a chance at configuring one sometime next year.
However, given that the Cybertruck is not in production at the time of writing, things might change. Tesla could end up giving customers a different vehicle. The prototype we’ve seen on a couple of occasions may look slightly different when it finally starts appearing on the factory line. We’ll have to wait and see what the result will be and if it’ll feature a larger bed and a smaller cabin. For now, all we know is that some units will be built towards the end of 2023, while more customer units will come next year.
How do we feel about this? lol https://t.co/p29xwyw8xX— CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) January 29, 2023
Why is @elonmusk laughing at the small amount of bed space in new F-150s? His Tesla Cybertruck also has a tiny impractical bed. Clearly he wants to get in on the lucrative suburban male fragile ego market. https://t.co/Va2CcB64hy pic.twitter.com/8o6ylfuEsA— FuckCars (@FuckCarsReddit) January 29, 2023