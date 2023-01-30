Another Tesla Loses Its Steering Wheel, But Now It Is a Model Y

The owner of the latest Tesla to lose its steering wheel identified himself only as prerak on Twitter. Like Tuatara, the first thing this Tesla customer did was to tag Elon Musk to show him how bad the situation was. His Model Y had just been delivered, and he said his family was excited to get the EV on January 24. Driving back home on the highway, the steering wheel just fell off. The electric SUV owner said he was lucky that no car was right behind him and that he managed to pull over on the highway divider.
The pictures prerak shared show the vehicle still had a temporary license and that he got delivery of his EV in New Jersey. As usual, he also had to defend himself from the Tesla investors who challenged him as a FUDster or someone just trying to throw shade at the company. The Tesla customer shared a screenshot of his discussion with Tesla Service. There, we discovered his name is Prerakbhai.
In the message, the Tesla customer said that it was a “horrific experience” and that he was in the middle of the highway when everything happened. He adds that he was with his family in the car. The answer from Tesla Service was an apology and the information that the company was looking into his car.
This is a typical quality control issue. The steering wheel was loose on the steering column, and workers must have forgotten to tighten it or did so in a way that the nut eventually fell off as well.
It would be nice to hear how Tuatara solved the problem back in 2020 and how Tesla will compensate Prerakbhai for what he has gone through while driving with his family. Above all, it would be fantastic if Tesla created controls that avoided such embarrassing manufacturing flaws. Luckily, that did not happen with a steering yoke, which would probably be more challenging to put back in place.
@elonmusk @TeslaOwnersWW @BLKMDL3 Family was excited to receive Tesla Y delivery on 1/24/2023. Was driving on highway and all the sudden steering wheel fall off, was lucky enough there was no car behind and I was able to pull on devider #SafetyFirst #Fixit #TeslaModelY #help pic.twitter.com/4UMokFA2cv— prerak (@preneh24) January 30, 2023
@elonmusk Steering wheel fell of today! Concerned that the rest of the car will fall to bits too! Can this be looked into as to why it’s happened to a car just over 1 month old! #TeslaServiceIssues pic.twitter.com/w103imxnbA— Jason T (@JasonTuatara) April 26, 2020