Refreshed Hyundai i10 and i10 N Line Feel Like the Automotive World’s Smolsies

We recently heard that Hyundai quietly introduced the facelifted Avante at home in South Korea as an indirect preview of the updated Elantra, but now it is time to shrink our expectations and peek at the refreshed goodies of the pocket-sized i10 and i10 N-Line for the Old Continent.
In case you did not know, some little ladies – including my seven-year-old daughter – love pets of all shapes and sizes. And since we live in the 21st century, sometimes there is no need to get them a pawed companion because they can fiddle with your smartphone and get it filled with notifications about their ‘Smolsies’ and the ‘cute pet house’ they run thanks to an app on Google Play or the App Store.
Now that we got the air cleared, I can explain why the facelifted Hyundai i10 and i10 N Line gave me feelings of automotive Smolsies. The reasoning is simple – “the cutest squishy pom-pom creatures and your new adorable virtual pets” have humongous round eyes and a round body that would make Puss in Boots a bit envious. Anyway, like most other city cars, the two fresh Hyundais also have uncanny big headlights…
Right, now I’m back on track with the novelties. After the Tucson crossover wrapped 2022 with a show of European force as the continent’s best-selling compact SUV, Hyundai is now keen on starting the new year on the Old Continent from the basics, aka their smallest model on sale. The i10 and i10 N Line want to attract new customers with their bolder exterior styling, fresh color combinations, an updated sporty variant, plus “a range of smart technologies more commonly found in higher segments.”
For example, the interior now has blue puddle lamps, a new Purple package with tartan fabric inserts on the seats and purple details, while the i10 N Line packs unique bumpers, red touches, new 16-inch alloy wheels, plus triple red line fabric for the rear of the seats. The smart technology that we spoke about includes a standard bundle with a 4.2-inch LCD instrument cluster, front and rear USB type-C outlets, the latest eCall now with access to the 4G network, and even Over the Air (OTA) map upgrades, among others.
No worries, the list is not over just yet, even if the car is too small to believe it could include all this: 8-inch media display, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, and Bluelink telematics. Safety is not neglected, either, thanks to additional Hyundai Smart Sense safety features like the ‘Cyclist’ detection for the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA).
Unfortunately, Hyundai has not announced any powertrain changes, indicating that the current range (1.0-liter and 1.2-liter gas and diesel mills) will probably remain the same as before. Additionally, there are neither any pricing details nor any indication of when the first deliveries are scheduled to commence across the Old Continent.
