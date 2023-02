Ranking the 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $20,000

SUV

10. Jeep Compass

9. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

8. Jeep Cherokee

7. Chevrolet Equinox

6. Volkswagen Tiguan

5. Ford Escape

4. Kia Sportage (Hyundai Tucson)

3. Mazda CX-5

2. Honda CR-V

1. Toyota RAV4

Tucked between small SUVs like the Nissan Juke or Kicks and mid-size options like the four-door Ford Bronco, the compact crossover and sport utility vehicles comprise one of the most prolific and expansive classes across the automotive market. In America, for example, the segment was allegedly invented by the Jeep Cherokee two- and four-door models, an alternative to the truck-based designs of the day that was built from the ground up as anOther major examples of early compact SUVs include the Japanese Suzuki Vitara, while the crossover SUV category appeared from the likes of the AMC Eagle, Toyota RAV4 , or Honda CR-V. Today, the market share of compact crossovers and SUVs has grown tremendously and in America, they have outpaced many passenger car segments for years.As such, every automaker wanted in on the goodies and tried to snatch the largest piece of the pie – but which ones succeeded in creating the best compact CUV and SUV models? This time we are not going to talk about pricey vehicles, but rather set a firm $20k threshold – which means scouring the used car market for the best picks.Of course, we cannot start the list without at least a member from the Jeep family. And the compact CUV was among the first crossovers from the brand along with its Patriot sibling.If you want something below the $20k threshold, there is no need to go back to the 2006-2016 first generation. Instead, all you need is to forego the recent refresh and select something along the lines of a 2018 model year.Seeking something quirky has never been made easier by Mitsubishi. If you do not mind that it bears the iconic Eclipse moniker, but it is actually a crossover of the coupe-SUV variety, then perhaps the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is perfect for you – and without breaking the bank.As far as we can tell, even 2020 model-year units can be had right under the $20k threshold, so it is not even coming with huge mileage on the odometer – just something around 50 to 60k (80 to 96k kilometers).In case the Jeep Compass doesn’t fly cool enough for you, the original compact SUV – aka the Jeep Cherokee – has already reached the (KL) fifth generation for some time.As such, the pool of choice is quite wide since the current iteration has been around since 2013. Alas, one does not have to go back in time so much, as we have found some nice 2018 and 2019 model years dwelling around the used car market.The nameplate has had an interesting trajectory. It was first envisioned back in 2004 as a replacement for the Chevy Tracker and S-10 Blazer, thus living a large mid-size crossover SUV lifestyle.Yet, the third generation switched to more compact dimensions and now the 2019 or 2020 model years can be had with good mileage (44 to 54k miles – 71 to 87k kilometers) for not a lot of money.While it has been in production solely since 2007, the German SUV has quickly become almost as ubiquitous as the legendary Golf compact passenger car.The second generation has arrived since 2015, so there should be no problem snatching a 2017 or 2018 model year with less than 40k miles (64k kilometers) on the odometer. Plus, it’s a serious companion, of course.Here, we have the first of a couple of conundrums. The Blue Oval company has jam-packed its CUV and SUV offerings to the point that compact options include the two-door Bronco, as well as the four-door Bronco Sport and Escape.Naturally, only the latter fits the pricing criteria, and it is – frankly – mostly good news because even 2020 model-year fourth-generation units are available for under $20k if you shop around.Here is our second dilemma – South Korea’s Kia Sportage or its sibling, the equally great Hyundai Tucson? Since our pricing threshold is not up to the expensive standards of 2023’s automotive world, it is pretty obvious the NQ5 fifth generation Sportage and NX4 fourth iteration of the Tucson are pretty much out of the question.As such, I feel that it’s more of a heart’s desire between the two than anything else.Premiered in 2012 as the first Mazda vehicle to feature the ‘Kodo’ design language, the CX-5 has been a staple of the Japanese automaker ever since. And there is no need to take our opinion about its popularity for granted – the global best-selling status is proof enough.Of course, it is going to be a little harder to snatch a second-gen CX-5 at under $20k, but it is also going to be worth the effort!One of the initiators of the compact crossover SUV trend, the CR-V, has been around since 1995 already.Now it has reached the sixth generation starting with the 2023 model year, but that does not mean that its fifth or fourth iterations should be discarded from view. And with a little bit of luck, one can also find units with less than 100k miles (160k kilometers) on the odometer.The legendary Toyota RAV4 remains one of the best options for a compact crossover SUV ever – and it’s because of its renowned reliability, great powertrains, cool gadgets, and a good amount of space.Plus, a late model year from the fourth generation is not going to rob your bank account of more than the set threshold, while the mileage (when below 100k miles/160k kilometers) is also no object of concern. Instead, one should only think about new road trip adventures, frankly.