2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Undercuts Tesla Model 3 With Lower Starting Price

Tesla presently charges $42,990 for the most basic specification of the Model 3, the rear-wheel-drive standard range that offers 272 miles (438 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. Hyundai developed the Ioniq 6 with an eye on the Model 3, and the South Korean automaker couldn’t resist besting the American electric vehicle manufacturer with a better price for its sedan.
Available this coming summer, the so-called SE Standard Range with rear-wheel drive and 18-inch wheels is the most affordable specification of the bunch at $41,600 excluding the $1,115 delivery charge. Its rear-mounted electric drive unit has 149 horsepower to its name, and Hyundai estimates 240 miles (385 kilometers) of zero-emission driving on a full charge.
Obviously enough, the South Korean automaker had to cut a few corners here and there to sell the Ioniq 6 at this particular sticker price. The SE Standard Range is the only Ioniq 6 for the U.S. market with a 53-kWh battery, whereas higher trim levels boast a 77.4-kWh battery.
The SE RWD Long Range and SE AWD Long Range both roll on 18s, with the single-motor variant packing 225 horsepower and the dual-motor sibling rated at 320 horsepower. They’re priced at $45,500 and $49,900 at press time, and their estimated ranges are 361 miles (circa 581 kilometers) and 316 miles (509 kilometers).
Hyundai refers to the middle-of-the-road specification as the SEL, which features 20-inch wheels and either rear- or all-wheel drive. The peak horsepower figures are similar to the SE, and the driving range is worse as well. Hyundai advertises 305 and 270 miles (491 and 435 kilometers) as per the EPA’s combined testing cycle.
Limited is how the best-equipped trim level is dubbed, available in single- and dual-motor configurations at $52,600 and $56,100 sans destination and tax credits. Their combined ranges mirror those of the SEL twins.
Going on sale this coming spring at Hyundai dealers nationwide, the four-door fastback sedan is equipped with plenty of standard features that make it extremely tempting in the segment. Over-the-air software updates are a given, and the list further includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluelink Connected Car Services with Bluelink+ package, and ultra-fast charging capability.
The 800-volt system can take up to 350 kW. Highlight standard features also come in the guise of a column-mounted shifter, power flush door handles, battery pre-heater/charge preparation, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, leather on the steering wheel, dual-color ambient lighting for the interior, plus USB Type A and Type C charging ports.
On an ending note, Ioniq 6 owners are further treated to a 10-year powertrain limited warranty and a five-year new vehicle limited warranty. The South Korean automaker also throws in three years of complimentary maintenance and 10 years of coverage for the lithium-ion battery pack and the electric powertrain’s components.
