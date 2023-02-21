2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Undercuts Tesla Model 3 With Lower Starting Price

Tesla presently charges $42,990 for the most basic specification of the Model 3, the rear-wheel-drive standard range that offers 272 miles (438 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. Hyundai developed the Ioniq 6 with an eye on the Model 3, and the South Korean automaker couldn’t resist besting the American electric vehicle manufacturer with a better price for its sedan.

