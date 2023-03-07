When Will Tesla Restore FSD Beta Functions on the HW4-Enabled Vehicles?

Tesla started delivering Model S and Model X vehicles with the Hardware 4 computer and sensor suite. Currently, these cars cannot run FSD Beta software, but Tesla claims a fix will be offered in a couple of weeks. We sure hope these are not the same two weeks Elon Musk promised the FSD Beta V11 rollout multiple times.
Tesla's Hardware 4 computer was met with such high hopes by the Tesla community that it was bound to be a disappointment. And sure enough, people who took delivery of the first cars with the new hardware suite encountered problems. The vehicles are not only incapable of running automated driving functions like Autopilot and FSD Beta, but they also appear to be riddled with bugs. This is unexpected, considering that Tesla was supposedly testing the new setup since at least we've seen the first camouflaged Model 3 prototypes in the wild.
Jason Clinton, who just got his HW4 Tesla Model X, discovered that autonomous driving features were unavailable, including Cruise Control, Autopilot, and Navigate on Autopilot. Of course, the functions that depend on ultrasonic sensors, like Autopark, Autosummon, and Smart Summon, are also not working. We're unsure whether the FSD Beta is non-functional because of the voluntary recall Tesla initiated in February or if it's a problem with the new hardware that must be solved before it can run FSD Beta.
To make things worse, Jason's Model X also came with a non-functional rear camera. He could enter the Service Model and reset the Driver Assist System, after which the camera would come back online for a brief period. While the rear camera was working, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC) and Navigate on Autopilot became available. Unfortunately, the connection is lost shortly. We don't know if this bug or malfunction is responsible for the FSD Beta being unavailable or whether this is an unrelated issue.
Hopefully, Jason will sort out the problems after a visit to the Service Center. In the meantime, new customers taking delivery of HW4 cars were promised a fix to the FSD problem in about two weeks. This should be delivered via an OTA update that would restore all autonomy-related features. It's unfortunate that Tesla botched the software before the HW4 deliveries started. What really worries us is the "couple of weeks" window Tesla gave for the fix. This reminded us of Elon Musk promising to release FSD Beta V11.3 in the same timeframe. The rollout is now paused indefinitely.
Tesla also promised to solve the missing ultrasonic sensors problem "in a couple of weeks," re-enabling distance measurements to obstacles via Tesla Vision. Six months later, we still have no idea when this will be fixed. We also have no idea why Tesla removed the ultrasonic sensors before they were ready with an equivalent solution. If I were to bet, I'd say Tesla will reintroduce the ultrasonic sensors later, as it did with the radar.
