Shocking: Tesla Model S/X With HW4 Cannot Handle Full Self-Driving for Now

We're still digesting everything we've learned about Tesla's Hardware 4 computer and sensor suite. Still, new information appears every day, and sometimes it isn't pretty. Apparently, the cars delivered with HW4 cannot yet run the Full Self-Driving software. Tesla promises to fix this issue with an upcoming software update.
People got excited when Green (@greentheonly) performed his famous teardown of Tesla's Hardware 4 computer. This was especially true because Tesla reintroduced a radar sensor and added a couple of cameras to the sensor suite. After the initial excitement, disappointment followed, as some realized that maybe their HW3 cars couldn't run all the FSD Beta features developed specifically for the HW4. This is not impossible, considering that Tesla installed an HD radar to feed new info into the computer to help it become a better driver.
If this sounds like a rollercoaster of emotions, it pretty much is. The excitement returned as people discovered no new cameras were fitted to the Model S and Model X shipped with Hardware 4. This means there's still hope for HW3 owners, and the FSD would still do its thing without needing other hardware, apart from the radar, of course. And then, back to ground zero, as Tesla confirmed that new models, notably the Cybertruck, will have more cameras.
Now, you've guessed it, the enthusiasm is trending higher (or lower, for some) because of a new finding. Apparently, new cars delivered with the HW4 computer and missing ultrasonic sensors will not be able to run the FSD software just yet. This changes everything, and people reluctant to take delivery of their cars are now more eager than ever to buy an HW3 Tesla. Sometimes you wonder whether this was not deliberate.
The first indication of the HW4's incapacity to support FSD was spotted by Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) on March 4. It wasn't clear what would prevent the FSD software from successfully running on HW4 cars, but it has to do with Tesla Vision. Tesla felt the need to warn people who ordered such cars, as you can see in the attached Twitter post. Whereas only Park Assist, Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon functions were impacted before, now the FSD capability is also mentioned.
Further confirmation came two days later, on March 6, as people took delivery of the first HW4 cars. One Model X Plaid owner shared detailed pictures on Reddit, including one disturbing message from the car's infotainment system: "Full Self-Driving (Beta) will be available in an upcoming software release." The good news is that Navigate on Autopilot and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control are still available but require camera calibration, as usual.
More intriguingly, the car doesn't appear to recognize the HW4 Autopilot hardware at this point. Although the Additional Vehicle Information mentions a "Full Self-Driving Computer," it shows "Autopilot Hardware: None" in the Service menu. This would probably be sorted in a future OTA update, but we still have no timeline for when Tesla Vision will catch up and offer the FSD capability. Owners of cars without ultrasonic sensors are already waiting for half a year to get the missing functions back, but they at least have the FSD available. Unless it's disappearing, as some owners complained.
