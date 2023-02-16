HW4 Sensor Suite Shows That Buying a Tesla Without Ultrasonic Sensors Is a Huge Mistake

Tesla loves streamlining things but sometimes makes decisions that are certain to affect owners without offering a backup solution. While dropping ultrasonic sensors, Tesla said Vision would provide the same functions. Nevertheless, the recent HW4 teardown shows that people who bought non-USS Teslas with HW3 were left high and dry.
Like many other promises Tesla made, transitioning to Tesla Vision offers huge advantages on paper, but it’s never quite there in reality. The most common mistake Tesla fans make is comparing their vehicle with a human being. If a human can park a car using only two eyes, they say, surely Tesla, with its eight cameras, should fare much better. This doesn’t take into account the fact that most humans need additional help when parking their vehicles. That’s why ultrasonic sensors, backup cameras, and park assist systems were invented after all.
Nevertheless, many Teslas were delivered without ultrasonic sensors, and their numbers continue to increase. People who bought them expect the same level of assistance when they park their cars as those who purchased a Tesla before the EV maker decided to remove the sensors. Tesla insists that Vision would take over at some point, the same way it did for radar sensors. There was indeed a period when Tesla Vision offered reduced functionality, but things improved over time.
Could it be possible that Tesla Vision would completely replace the ultrasonic sensors? Could be. Nevertheless, cameras installed on current vehicles without ultrasonic sensors have huge blind spots around the car. It would be difficult to have Vision map the surroundings when it can’t see small obstacles hidden in the blind spots. Tesla all but admitted as much when it designed the Hardware 4 sensor suite with additional cameras.
Green’s teardown of the HW4 FSD computer shows that upcoming Tesla cars would feature four new cameras. Based on the markings on their connectors, at least two of them would be installed in the front spoiler or the headlights, thus covering existing blind spots. The other two would serve a similar purpose at the rear. The HW4 features a total of 11 cameras compared to 8 in the HW3 (only three more) since the central array behind the rear-view mirror now features two cameras instead of three before.
As you can see, Tesla corrected the blind spot problem for customers receiving an HW4-equipped vehicle. Those on HW3 cars without ultrasonic sensors are left high and dry, though. We’ve seen Tesla trying to guesstimate distances based on information received from the cameras. However good this solution would turn out, it would not function in all situations. Or at all. Since it cannot be trusted, drivers would probably prefer to do without.
Even if Tesla Vision proves to develop a sixth sense to discover obstacles around the car, it’s still puzzling why Tesla gave up ultrasonic sensors. They are not that expensive since many affordable car models have them. And even if they needed to go for some reason, it was foolish to remove them before a backup solution was available. We expect many people to postpone purchasing a Tesla until the HW4 becomes available. And we’re not mentioning the loss of value for existing vehicles without ultrasonic sensors.
