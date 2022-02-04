Hyundai Launches the Cutest Delivery Van Ever, Packs a Whole World in Its Trunk

People in the U.S. are obsessed with big vehicles, but there are other parts of the world where having a small car is a blessing. Casper, the smallest SUV in Hyundai’s Korean lineup is taking things to the extremes. This cute crossover has a commercial van version now, which makes a breeze out of delivering goods in cramped cities.
The tiny Hyundai Casper looks like a toy, but it’s been a hit with customers in Korea. The city crossover punches way above its weight, with lots of clever features packed in its 3,595 meters (141,5 inches) long body. It’s no wonder Hyundai expanded the Casper’s range with the addition of the Casper Van, a two-seater light commercial vehicle. This should be a no-brainer for professionals looking for a stylish small van that can go anywhere in a Korean city.
To make it into a van, Hyundai stripped off the back seats and created a 940-liter (33.2 cubic feet) flat cargo space. Sounds more like a backpack than a trunk, but a lot can fit in there, especially when the whole car is so small. Of course, to keep the cargo from entering the cabin, the Casper Van got fitted with protective metal bars surrounding the cargo area.
The Van version only comes in basic trim, so the driver will have to do without a touchscreen infotainment system and other goodies. This isn’t to say the Casper Van is humble, as it comes with LED DRLs, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster. It also features a comprehensive advanced driving-assistance system (ADAS) with forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping, and high beam assist.
The whole package starts at 13,850,000 won (around $11,500), and this comes with a naturally-aspirated 1.0-liter three-cylinder good for 75 horsepower. It should be enough for the tiny hull. As with other versions of the Casper, the power goes to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.
As you can imagine, Hyundai will not bring the Casper to the U.S. although they might try to sell it in Europe and Asia. No word about future markets has been spoken, though. The Casper will certainly look compelling in these markets where there's a high demand for compact and affordable models with adventurous styling.
