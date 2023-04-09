We Rode Shotgun in the All-New Hyundai IONIQ 6 in New York: It's a Real Gem

It's easy to get the wrong impression about the Hyundai Ioniq 6. As an EV that looks to be a weird chimera between a VW New Beetle and an old Porsche 911, you might get an idea that the Ioniq 5 is just a South Korean take on a timeless German design language. But don't be fooled. The Ioniq 6 is a top shelf family sedan in its own right. We learned that ourselves at the 2023 New York International Auto Show.

216 photos Photo: Benny Kirk/ autoevolution