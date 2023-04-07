2023 Toyota Crown: An Exclusive Japanese Luxury Brand Is Reborn, on Display in New York

Last year, Toyota practically stole the show at New York's International Auto Show. But at least to most petrolhead sensibilities, it'd make sense why the Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla hatchback, a family hatchback turned fire-breathing monster, makes people turn heads. But this year, perhaps Toyota's best showing at 2023's NYIAS isn't a sports car at all.
This is the Toyota Crown, a name the average American motorist probably had yet to learn before October 2022. But now that it's here at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. Rest assured, the Toyota Crown nameplate is almost like the Cadillac Escalade of the Far East. So to say, it's a luxurious nameplate that people in their respective countries aspire to own while most can only dream of it.
That may not be quite as true as it used to be in Japan. But in North America, people are none the wiser about this 2023 model. In truth, the Crown was indeed sold in America up until 1972. But that doesn't mean the newest iteration isn't completely different from what the moniker used to be. Newly minted in a funky crossover-like getup, the new Toyota Crown is a car built in Japan to appeal to a contemporary North American domestic market.
On first impressions, it's almost hard to tell if the new Toyota Crown is a small crossover SUV or a slightly pudgy full-sized sedan. But in a way, this only adds to the appeal of this not-so-little wonder. A hole certainly opened up in our hearts after the Avalon was sun-setted last year. However, the internals of the Crown and the Avalon couldn't be more different.
The particular two-tone, white-on-black example on display at the New York Auto Show does a good job of representing the best the Crown can look. It's as if the contrast between light and dark body panels ultimately helps this certifiably full-sized vehicle look leaner, more muscular, and ultimately more desirable as a result. Even if you aren't a fan of the color choice, the seven other color choices available might scratch your itch.
Instead of brash, opulent wood and leather like a Lexus, the understated black-on-black interior in this Toyota Crown stakes its claim on refinement rather than a sheer onslaught of traditionally luxurious materials. Sure, there are leather seats. But it's not like you're going to comment on their appearance in some profound or instantly noticeable way. If anything, you're just liable to find them comfortable. At the end of the day, that's what counts the most
The Crown's screen-display dashboard is also tastefully designed. Some may find it ostentatious to have one big screen make up a car's gauge cluster, let alone accept that such designs are essentially the industry standard. But even so, we find the Crown's front display to be more subtle and focused on functionality. In all the ways that matter, the proportions of the Crown just make sense in ways some luxury cars from other brands simply don't
Underneath the hood of every new Toyota Crown is one of two engines, either the A25A-FXS 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated four-pot jetting 236 hp in conjunction with the car's electric drive motors. Power is fed through a sophisticated electronic four-wheel drive system that keeps the car firm and planet through rough corners and hard acceleration.
That's enough to whisp roughly 4,000 lb (1,814.37 kg) meatball sandwich of a vehicle to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. So then, a full-sized sedan/crossover chimera with stylish looks, a functional and refined interior, and enough horsepower to keep up with classic sports cars at the highest trim levels? That sounds like a recipe for something far cooler than the Avalon the Crown indirectly replaces.
Ultimately, a base price of $41,045 for the XLE package stretching out to $53,445 for the souped-up Platinum edition makes the NA-spec Toyota Crown out of reach for most Americans at the moment. But don't be surprised if these Japanese-American luxo barges wind up being one of the most desirable certified pre-owned dealer vehicles in all of North America. The people lucky enough to buy them brand new is liable to love them just as much.
Check back soon for more coverage from the 2023 New York International Auto Show here on autoevolution.
That may not be quite as true as it used to be in Japan. But in North America, people are none the wiser about this 2023 model. In truth, the Crown was indeed sold in America up until 1972. But that doesn't mean the newest iteration isn't completely different from what the moniker used to be. Newly minted in a funky crossover-like getup, the new Toyota Crown is a car built in Japan to appeal to a contemporary North American domestic market.
On first impressions, it's almost hard to tell if the new Toyota Crown is a small crossover SUV or a slightly pudgy full-sized sedan. But in a way, this only adds to the appeal of this not-so-little wonder. A hole certainly opened up in our hearts after the Avalon was sun-setted last year. However, the internals of the Crown and the Avalon couldn't be more different.
The particular two-tone, white-on-black example on display at the New York Auto Show does a good job of representing the best the Crown can look. It's as if the contrast between light and dark body panels ultimately helps this certifiably full-sized vehicle look leaner, more muscular, and ultimately more desirable as a result. Even if you aren't a fan of the color choice, the seven other color choices available might scratch your itch.
We paid special attention to the ten-spoke black alloy wheels with white accents on display with this auto-show model. Those streaks of white really make a set of 225/45 21-inch Michelin tires pop in a way that might not show up on camera. But trust us when we say this makes a difference in the flesh. Moving to the interior, you can start to see the differences in approaches to luxury between Toyota and the upmarket moniker Lexus.
Instead of brash, opulent wood and leather like a Lexus, the understated black-on-black interior in this Toyota Crown stakes its claim on refinement rather than a sheer onslaught of traditionally luxurious materials. Sure, there are leather seats. But it's not like you're going to comment on their appearance in some profound or instantly noticeable way. If anything, you're just liable to find them comfortable. At the end of the day, that's what counts the most
The Crown's screen-display dashboard is also tastefully designed. Some may find it ostentatious to have one big screen make up a car's gauge cluster, let alone accept that such designs are essentially the industry standard. But even so, we find the Crown's front display to be more subtle and focused on functionality. In all the ways that matter, the proportions of the Crown just make sense in ways some luxury cars from other brands simply don't
Underneath the hood of every new Toyota Crown is one of two engines, either the A25A-FXS 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated four-pot jetting 236 hp in conjunction with the car's electric drive motors. Power is fed through a sophisticated electronic four-wheel drive system that keeps the car firm and planet through rough corners and hard acceleration.
If you really want to go nuts with things, you could have the 2.4-liter T24A-FTS turbocharged four-pot with the top-of-the-line Platinum edition. This trim package, unlike the lower-end XLE and Limited packages, gets the benefit of a six-speed electronically assisted "Direct Shift-6AT" automatic transmission for a distinctly sporty and non-docile driving experience. This configuration jets out 340 horsepower and a healthy 400 lb-ft (542.32 Nm) of torque.
That's enough to whisp roughly 4,000 lb (1,814.37 kg) meatball sandwich of a vehicle to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. So then, a full-sized sedan/crossover chimera with stylish looks, a functional and refined interior, and enough horsepower to keep up with classic sports cars at the highest trim levels? That sounds like a recipe for something far cooler than the Avalon the Crown indirectly replaces.
Ultimately, a base price of $41,045 for the XLE package stretching out to $53,445 for the souped-up Platinum edition makes the NA-spec Toyota Crown out of reach for most Americans at the moment. But don't be surprised if these Japanese-American luxo barges wind up being one of the most desirable certified pre-owned dealer vehicles in all of North America. The people lucky enough to buy them brand new is liable to love them just as much.
Check back soon for more coverage from the 2023 New York International Auto Show here on autoevolution.