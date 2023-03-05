Cadillac Escalade-V Wears Digital Attire – The Ultimate School Bus?

It may have lost some ground to the new kids on the block, which are more luxurious and have more desirable badges on them, not to mention additional gizmos on the inside, some of which cost as much as a nice home in most parts of the world (ahem, Bentayga clock!), but the Cadillac Escalade is still a great contender in its class.
It offers superior room, and a very big cargo area behind the seats, wrapped in a very good-looking package, especially when it comes to the latest generation. The Stormtrooper-like faced SUV will soon blow three candles off its birthday cake, with assembly at the Arlington factory kicking off in May of 2020.
Measuring a massive 212 inches (5,382 mm) from bumper to bumper, or 227 inches (5,766 mm) when it comes to the ESV, and with a wheelbase length of 134.1 in (3,404 mm) in the latter, the fifth-gen Cadillac Escalade is based on the GMT T1XX platform, just like its Chevy and GMC brethren, the Suburban and Tahoe, and the Yukon, respectively.
The punchiest version of them all adds the ‘V’ suffix and uses an engine that is similar to the one found on the CT5-V Blackwing. We’re talking about a V8, with a 6.2-liter displacement. The supercharged lump is rated at 682 hp (692 ps/503 kW) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, and for something that is very heavy, and not that aerodynamic for that matter, the Escalade-V is mighty fast in a straight line. The quarter-mile is a 12.7-second affair, with a 110 mph (177 kph) exit speed, and it needs just 4.4 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from rest.
Those numbers do not really apply to the pictured example, because even if you cannot tell at first glance, it rocks a set of oversized alloys. Made by Forgiato, as the center caps decorating them tell us, they have a multi-spoke design, and they measure no less than 30 inches in diameter. Since the Escalade is such a big boy, no digital chopping was required in order to make them fit under the arches. But why digital? Because it’s not real, as it was sketched out by 412donklife. The renderings were dropped online a few days ago, and we decided to share them with you because it’s not every day that we stumble upon a full-size SUV on high heels.
Besides those new look-at-me shoes, this Cadillac Escalade sports a red finish all around and does not feature any chrome trim. The black accents make it look more serious, and they are joined by darked-out head- and taillights, and by privacy windows that make it really hard to catch a glimpse of the interior. We surely dig the spec, but do you?
