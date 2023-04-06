RAM 1500 REV 229-kWh Battery Pack May Weigh More Than That on the Hummer EV

When Stellantis announced the RAM 1500 REV would have a class-leading range, the “REV” part of its name suggested it would use a range extender to do so. The 2023 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) clarified that. Although a range extender is allegedly in the works, the solution the carmaker found was something Peter Rawlinson defined as dumb range: just shove more batteries into the vehicle, and that’s it.

37 photos Photo: Stellantis