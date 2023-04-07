Fisker Ocean Passes FMVSS Testing, Will Get Official EPA Rating in the U.S. Soon

Fisker is getting closer to starting the U.S. sales of the Ocean SUV after passing all the FMVSS tests required for U.S. certification. The electric SUV is now awaiting its EPA-range certification, expecting the agency to confirm previous estimates of 350 miles for the Fisker Ocean Extreme.
Fisker recently announced that Ocean Extreme electric SUV will have the longest range of any battery-electric SUV sold in Europe today, with a WLTP range estimated at 707 km (440 miles). The company recently made lofty estimates about 2023 deliveries, at 42,000 units. The fact that Fisker only produced 56 cars in 2022 made analysts consider its claims “borderline ridiculous.” But that didn’t stop the EV startup from aiming high with the Ocean SUV.
The company announced that it had completed all the U.S. Federal Motors Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) tests required for U.S. certification. It claims the Ocean meets all the NCAP standards for a five-star rating, as certified by an “internationally-recognized agency” it hired to conduct the testing. Fisker is confident that if the NHTSA decides to test the Ocean SUV, it will confirm the five-star rating.
The startup is also pursuing a certificate of conformity with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to validate the U.S. range for the top-of-the-line Ocean Extreme. Fisker said it had tested the Ocean Extreme at an independent test laboratory and provided the range test data to the agency. The company is also getting CARB certification in California and 17 other jurisdictions in the U.S. Fisker maintains its previous estimate of 350 miles (560 km) for the Ocean Extreme and is confident that the EPA will certify it.
Fisker went for a dual-certification approach for Europe and the U.S. and is expected to start deliveries in Europe first. Despite previous bullish statements, the EV startup doesn’t have many cars to deliver. The company admits that it decided not to build the 300 cars it said it would in the first quarter. The reason was “to avoid holding inventory,” as per the company’s CEO Henrik Fisker’s words, especially as it could not start deliveries yet.
The EV maker intends to ramp production starting on April 20 for vehicles planned for European delivery. This coincides with full European regulatory type approval in late April. Units destined for the U.S. market will have a separate ramp-up, estimated for the first week of May. In the meantime, Fisker said it had built “some units” for internal use to maintain production readiness.
The company presented its 2022 financial results in February, showing that its manufacturing partner Magna produced 15 Ocean units in 2022, with another 41 made in the first two months of 2023. We are not the only ones who doubt Fisker could deliver 43,000 vehicles this year. The company’s cash reserves were less than $1 billion at the end of 2022, and analysts believe they would dry out early next year unless the Ocean somehow proves profitable from the beginning.
