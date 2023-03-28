Fisker Claims Ocean Extreme Will Have the Longest Range of Any European Electric SUV

Numerous EV startups are looking to get their piece of the pie, and the battle on the market is tough, especially when going against more established automakers such as Tesla. One startup looking to make itself known on the market is Fisker, with very ambitious targets set for this year. The company is working on the Ocean Extreme battery-electric SUV and just announced new range estimates for it.
Fisker announced the SUV back in 2021, and its production started last year. The company ended up manufacturing only 15 units by the end of 2022, which are currently being used for testing. Fisker’s CEO, Henrik Fisker, believes his brand will be able to deliver more than 42,000 EVs by the end of this year. So far, we know that at least 56 units have been produced in total, and the EV maker confirmed 65,000 reservations for the model.
Henrik Fisker’s optimism is driven by lower-than-expected spending last year and the fact that SUV deliveries are on track to begin soon. There’s a significant hurdle to pass before that: homologation. The EV maker expects European homologation by authorities by April 2023, and customers will start getting their hands on the vehicle as soon as possible after getting the green light.
Until then, we’ll have to take the information Fisker provides with a grain of salt, just like the recently announced range figures. The company claims the Ocean Extreme will have “the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today,” an estimated combined WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) range of up to 707 km (440 miles). Initially, the company estimated its range at 350 miles (563 km).
About that, the Extreme is the top-of-the-line version of the electric SUV. Two other variants will be available, Ultra and Sport. The Fisker Ocean Extreme is priced starting at $69,000 (€63,800), while the Ultra and Sport cost $50,000 (€46,230) and $37,400 (€34,580), respectively.
Both the range and pricing figures sound too good to be true, but we’ll soon find out after homologation. Fisker has yet to reveal more technical information about the new vehicles. For now, it prides itself on a multitude of techy features for the Ocean, such as a 17.1” Central Touchscreen, a premium audio system, a digital rearview mirror, and various others.
You can check out Fisker’s website for more information about the Ocean and its three trims – that’s where you can also configure the EV to your liking.
