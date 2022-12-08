Fisker PEAR and Ronin Show Up on the Company's Website in More Revealing Images

Fisker is now trying to drive people’s attention to the Personal Electric Automotive Revolution (PEAR). The company’s CEO and founder took it for a spin in Los Angeles, still under a light disguise, as we showed in a previous article. Yet, the startup surprised us by showing more revealing images of its high-volume EV and its future flagship, the Ronin.
We have already told our readers all we know about the PEAR. Foxconn will manufacture it at its plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The car is also based on the MIH Open platform, which was renamed FP28 in Fisker’s project. We also know that the EV has a pretty aggressive price target: $29,900. All the rest was pretty much a mystery until we saw patent images of the new EV.
Henrik Fisker said the PEAR would have the Houdini trunk. The solution had that name because it would make the tailgate disappear. The patent images showed that the rear glass would retreat into the tailgate and that the tailgate could be inserted in a compartment behind the rear bumper. They also let us know that the PEAR will not have a frunk but rather a frunk drawer.
We can see it in the image Fisker published on its website. The green PEAR pictures there has cameras instead of side rear-view mirrors and a solar roof, similar to the one the Fisker Ocean has. The PEAR presents a new light signature compared to the Ocean that is also different from the one we can see in the Ronin image published on the company’s website. That indicates an unusual design strategy from Fisker.
While most carmakers try to keep an identity among all their vehicles, the American startup will apparently give each of its cars quite different looks. The PEAR has tiny bright spots that form its daytime running lights (DRLs). In the Ronin, these light points are rhombus figures. The only element these three models seem to share is the Fisker round logo, under which we have the names of the cars.
It is ironic that Fisker decided to show better images of the two extremes of its future lineup at the same time. The Ronin is expected to be a four-door convertible with impressive numbers: a 0-to-60-mph (97 kph) close to 2 seconds and 600 miles of range. The new image shows it will also have butterfly doors at the front. They look pretty big for the EV to still have rear doors, which either means Fisker gave up on the idea or that the ones in the rear are much smaller. At this pace, the startup may soon share which option is the right one.
