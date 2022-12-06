Fisker PEAR Makes Its First Public Appearances, But You'll Prefer Its Patent Images

Last weekend, Henrik Fisker decided to take a Fisker PEAR prototype for a spin around Los Angeles. Passersby filmed the lightly disguised vehicle, and the video ended up on Fiskerati’s YouTube channel. On December 6, Fisker sent images of the prototype to Autobild and Autocar, showing that testing it was the slightest concern. The idea was to get people talking about Fisker’s entry-level car – and it worked.

20 photos