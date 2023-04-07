2025 Lamborghini Revuelto Roadster Shows Its Digital PHEV Carnality From the Haze

The exotic Italian automaker based out of Sant’Agata Bolognese has had a busy start to the year. And, hopefully, it will get even busier – even if only virtually, for the time being.
So, in between Gallardos entering ‘hot mode’ and burning to a crisp somewhere in Brazil, tuners bidding farewell to the Aventador predecessor with thoroughly modified Ultimaes, and Lambo’s CEO confirming the brand’s first EV that will be a 2+2 GT (are they going after Tesla’s Plaid?!), of course, the most interesting novelty remains the new Revuelto flagship.
As per tradition, Lambo chose the nickname with help from a Spanish bull from the 1880s, but this one is an even larger-than-life beast of a mid-engine plug-in hybrid sports car. Produced by the Italian automobile manufacturer to fulfill the role of its flagship supercar, it was officially revealed in late March 2023 as the proud successor to the Aventador lineage with a new L545 naturally aspirated V12 of 6.5 liters under the hood.
Alas, now there are also three electric motors to lend their assistance to the ICE-provided 814 ponies, bringing the grand total to a combined 1,001 horsepower. That’s 1,015 ps, more than the Bugatti Veyron had back in 2005 when its 1,001 ps/987 hp stable was considered part of the hypercar breed. Yes, things are moving fast in the sports car stratosphere, there is no denying it. With that kind of oomph and eAWD, Lambo claims the Revuelto is capable of sprinting to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds. And it will also go past the 200 kph (124 mph) mark in less than seven seconds on its way to a 350+ kph (220 mph) top speed.
Frankly, the only thing some people might find disappointing – at least compared to the main rival, Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale – could be the WLTP EV range of just 10 km (6.2 miles), as opposed to 25 km – or over 15 miles. Anyway, others could also say that its design is not exactly revolutionary, but – as always – beauty is only in the eye of the beholder, so all opinions are welcomed and allowed. Now that the Revuelto is in America for the 2023 New York Auto Show debut, we reckon that it is going to be easier to judge the new supercar book by its ritzy covers.
But what comes next? Aside from the first deliveries slated for the final quarter of the year, if everything goes according to plan, we can also defer to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators for insights. For example, many aftermarket providers have already imagined the posh Lambo Revuelto PHEV proudly rocking their replacement forged wheels. Meanwhile, traditional pixel masters like Aksyonov Nikita only seem to have one thing on the agenda – the upcoming Lambo Revuelto Roadster, which is one day going to duke it out with the Ferrari SF90 Spider.
So, here it is, coming out of the CGI fumes, all dressed in blue…
