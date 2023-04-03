Lamborghini CEO Confirms Brand's First EV, Says It Will Be a 2+2 GT

2022 was Lamborghini’s final year of non-electrified model launches. From there on, all their products will feature some sort of electrification, with the latest example being the stunning Revuelto supercar, which is the official replacement of the mighty Aventador.
In a few months, the Sant’Agata Bolognese car marque is expected to drop the veils off the partially-electrified Urus, which will have plug-in capabilities. The Huracan’s replacement will also be partially electrified, and the Italians are also interested in introducing a fourth model to complete the family.
Previous rumors spoke of a possible new crossover, with a generous ground clearance, to further help boost their sales alongside the existing Urus. However, it appears that that is not really the case, because what Lamborghini is interested in is expanding its reach in an entirely new segment, or better said niche. And a 2+2 grand tourer seems to be the key, albeit with a zero-emission twist to no one's surprise.
The information was disclosed by Lambo’s head honcho, Stephan Winkelmann, who recently sat down with Motor1 at the unveiling of the Revuelto, confirming such a vehicle. “It’s going to be a new body style, because what is missing in the lineup today is a GT 2+2,” Winkelmann said. “I think this would be a good add-on to the two super sports cars (Revuelto and Huracan successor) and the SUV (Urus)."
Do we know anything about the powertrain? Well, since it is expected to sit under the spotlight with no camouflage whatsoever in 2028, that would be a no. Nevertheless, it appears that what Lamborghini is after with the four-seater Grand Tourer is more daily drivability and less focus on performance. The car should be able to go over speed bumps without any issues, and tackle some steep driveways. That doesn’t mean that it wouldn't be extremely fun to push around on a twisty road. Knowing the Raging Bull, it will likely have at least two motors, perhaps three, or even four, and all-wheel drive capabilities to aid traction, and make it useable during harsh winters too.
Meanwhile, Lamborghini is getting ready for the market launch of the Revuelto, among others, with deliveries believed to commence in the final quarter of the year. Pricing details will be announced in due course, though there are several outlets that speak about roughly $650,000 or so. That would make it some $150,000 pricier than its predecessor, the Aventador Ultimae. Powering the Lamborghini Revuelto is a new V12 backed up by three electric motors. These are juiced up by a 3.8 kWh battery pack that allows it to drive on zero emissions for short periods of time. From zero to 60 mph (0-97 kph), Lambo’s new supercar needs only 2.5 seconds.
