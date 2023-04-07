Genesis GV80 Coupe Visits the Rendering Gym To Take On M and AMG Crossover Coupes

Genesis is about to tap into the world of premium mid-size crossover coupes for the first time. The model that will allow them to challenge the likes of the Audi Q8, Mercedes GLE Coupe, and BMW X6 is called the Genesis GV80 Coupe, and we’ve seen numerous spy shots of it taken during the testing and fine-tuning phase.
More recently, however, the Korean car marque unveiled an eponymous concept that previews the production model. The study was introduced earlier this week at the Genesis House in New York, and it looks like the typical vehicle made by Hyundai’s luxury brand. The dual lighting signature at both ends, which also comprises a pair of LED strips on the front quarter panels, as well as the crest grille, help it identify as a Genesis.
It has an arched roofline behind the B pillars that gives it a sportier look at the expense of practicality. Compared to the normal GV80, the GV80 Coupe will have a bit less headroom for rear seat passengers and a less spacious cargo area. For now, the concept sports four individual bucket seats, and it remains to be seen whether the production variant will have seating for four or five adults. The study also came with a strut bar mounted behind the rear seats said to increase the structural stiffness, and a widescreen infotainment system with a tablet-like design.
Overall, the new Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept looks ready to take a swing at the segment started by the original BMW X6 in the second half of the 2000s. However, as you can probably imagine, it hasn’t escaped the rendering wrath, with several artists giving it a more aggressive makeover. Among them was ildar_project, whose proposal seems to be capable of taking on some of the fastest vehicles in this class. It sports a widebody makeover, with fat fenders, beefy side skirts, and a few attachments at both ends. The lighting units were blacked out, and it rides on new wheels with a larger diameter than stock.
The suspension was also revised, as there are fewer inches between the study’s belly and the road, and last but not least, it has yellow instead of orange looks. In order to be able to take on the M, AMG, and RS equivalents of the X6, GLE, and Q8 respectively, the GV80 Coupe would also need some serious firepower. Speaking of which, we still don’t know what engine the concept uses, though it is clearly an internal combustion unit judging by the presence of exhaust tips. Mills fed by fossil fuels will power the production variant too, which is expected to be unveiled in a few months. So, are you hyped about it?
