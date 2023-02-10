New Genesis GV80 Coupe Spied Showing Its Sloping Roofline, 2024 Debut Expected

The X6 is often regarded as the originator of the coupe-styled crossover genre. Although it did elevate this body style to the mainstream, the Bavarian hunchback wasn’t a first. That title goes to the SsangYong Actyon, and coincidentally, BMW refers to the X6 as being a “Sports Activity Coupe” instead of sport utility vehicle. Hmm…
The South Korean automaker sadly didn’t go far with its coupe-styled crossover, whereas BMW popularized the genre with the E71. Many other brands copied this recipe to steal customers away from the Munich-based automaker. Hyundai-owned Genesis wants a piece of the pie as well, which brings us to the future GV80 Coupe.
Spied testing in sub-zero temperatures, the cooler sibling of the GV80 is due to launch no later than 2024, when the GV80 is due to be facelifted. The heavily disguised prototype doesn’t feature any high-voltage stickers indicating a hybridized powerplant. Alas, don’t get your hopes up for anything other than four or six cylinders.
The problem is, why did Genesis decide on humongous exhaust finishers for combustion-only powerplants ranging between 2.5 liters for the Smartstream G2.5 T-GDi and 3.5 liters for the Smartstream G3.5 T-GDi? Well, that is style over substance, not the other way around.
One can argue that coupe SUVs are style over substance by nature, but using this logic, aren’t supercars the same? We could argue endlessly over the need for yet another coupe SUV, and we would fail to reach a satisfying conclusion. The bitter truth is, as long as there is demand for such vehicles, automakers will keep making them.
Similar to the more practical GV80, the GV80 Coupe will be manufactured at the Ulsan assembly plant in South Korea. Based on the aluminum-intensive vehicle architecture of the G80 sedan, this utility vehicle isn’t going to be sporty in the way a BMW X6 M is. Genesis made a name for itself by going above and beyond in terms of luxury for the masses, so look forward to a comfortable ride, minimal wind noise, and nice interior materials to the detriment of performance and corner-carving ability.
The rear section of the GV80 Coupe, or whatever Genesis will call it, appears similar to the GV70. We can further notice redesigned headlights, apparently inspired by the G90 full-size luxobarge. To compete against the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and the Audi Q8 as well, the South Korean greenhorn will arrive in dealer showrooms either for the 2024 model year or 2025 model year.
As mentioned earlier, a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder mill should be the standard engine. In the GV80, it’s rated at 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm). At the opposite side of the spectrum, Genesis offers a force-fed V6 with 375 ponies and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm).
Over in Europe, where this prototype was photographed by the carparazzi, there’s a case to be made for a 3.0-liter turbo diesel straight-six engine. Codenamed D6JA, the Smartstream D3.0 produces 278 ps (274 horsepower) and 588 Nm (434 pound-feet) from merely 1,500 rpm.
Spied testing in sub-zero temperatures, the cooler sibling of the GV80 is due to launch no later than 2024, when the GV80 is due to be facelifted. The heavily disguised prototype doesn’t feature any high-voltage stickers indicating a hybridized powerplant. Alas, don’t get your hopes up for anything other than four or six cylinders.
The problem is, why did Genesis decide on humongous exhaust finishers for combustion-only powerplants ranging between 2.5 liters for the Smartstream G2.5 T-GDi and 3.5 liters for the Smartstream G3.5 T-GDi? Well, that is style over substance, not the other way around.
One can argue that coupe SUVs are style over substance by nature, but using this logic, aren’t supercars the same? We could argue endlessly over the need for yet another coupe SUV, and we would fail to reach a satisfying conclusion. The bitter truth is, as long as there is demand for such vehicles, automakers will keep making them.
Similar to the more practical GV80, the GV80 Coupe will be manufactured at the Ulsan assembly plant in South Korea. Based on the aluminum-intensive vehicle architecture of the G80 sedan, this utility vehicle isn’t going to be sporty in the way a BMW X6 M is. Genesis made a name for itself by going above and beyond in terms of luxury for the masses, so look forward to a comfortable ride, minimal wind noise, and nice interior materials to the detriment of performance and corner-carving ability.
The rear section of the GV80 Coupe, or whatever Genesis will call it, appears similar to the GV70. We can further notice redesigned headlights, apparently inspired by the G90 full-size luxobarge. To compete against the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and the Audi Q8 as well, the South Korean greenhorn will arrive in dealer showrooms either for the 2024 model year or 2025 model year.
As mentioned earlier, a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder mill should be the standard engine. In the GV80, it’s rated at 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm). At the opposite side of the spectrum, Genesis offers a force-fed V6 with 375 ponies and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm).
Over in Europe, where this prototype was photographed by the carparazzi, there’s a case to be made for a 3.0-liter turbo diesel straight-six engine. Codenamed D6JA, the Smartstream D3.0 produces 278 ps (274 horsepower) and 588 Nm (434 pound-feet) from merely 1,500 rpm.