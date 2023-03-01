New Genesis GV80 Coupe Is Almost Here to Make the BMW X6 Uncomfortable

BMW may have started the whole crossover coupe craze with the original X6, but in the meantime, its biggest rivals have launched similar models. Mercedes has the GLE Coupe, Audi the Q8, Porsche the Cayenne Coupe, and Genesis is working on the GV80 Coupe as we speak.
Spied undergoing testing a couple of times, the Genesis GV80 Coupe will throw a direct punch at the aforementioned models, and will also take a swing at Land Rover’s Range Rover Sport. Knowing how the Korean premium car brand operates, it should be a viable alternative in the SAC segment too, and probably a future moneymaker for them.
As for the when it will debut part, your guess is as good as ours at this point, though we reckon it might be due for the 2024 model year. This means that it should start making its way to dealers before the end of 2023 or early next year. The model is currently in the testing and fine-tuning phase, and it has yet to ditch the heavy camouflage.
However, even with the fake skin, it’s clear that it has a sloping roofline eating into the headroom of those sitting at the back, and making the cargo area smaller than that of the normal GV80. This will be the main feature setting it apart from the regular crossover. The front end will still be dominated by the imposing grille, flanked by the split headlamps, and it will sport a different bumper with a bigger central air intake by the looks of it. The camouflage did a great job at hiding the design of the back end, where the only things visible were the quad exhaust tips sticking out from the cutouts of the diffuser.
Mind you, while the Hyundai-owned brand keeps it under wraps for now, the internet has had its way with it, trying to reveal the design in all its glory. Thus, we get to see the new stylish headlamps on each side of the large grille with no trippy stickers whatsoever. The same goes for the styling of the bumper, and more intricate lighting signature at the rear, where the split taillights are linked together by light strips sitting above and below the ‘Genesis’ badging in the middle of the tailgate. The reflectors are positioned on each side of the license plate, just like on the normal GV80, and the new exhaust trim gives it sportier vibes.
The renderings of the Genesis GV80 Coupe were signed by Kolesa, and they may look rather realistic, but we’d still take some of the cues with the proverbial pinch of salt, as the vehicle may or may not end up looking like this. If it does, though, would you consider buying it over its main rivals?
