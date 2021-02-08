Stylish Genesis GV80 Coupe Rendering Depicts Now-Probable BMW X6 Rival

The Genesis GV80 made its debut in the United States early last year, available with two turbocharged engines, 8-speed automatics across the board, as well as both RWD and AWD. Pricing for the 2.5T RWD variant starts from $48,900, while the 3.5T V6 AWD model costs upwards of $59,150.
Unfortunately for the Korean brand, people haven’t exactly gone out of their way to buy one, and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic certainly didn’t help with that either. According to Carsalesbase, Genesis sold only 1,517 GV80 units in 2020, making the newcomer by far the worst-selling model in its segment.
That tells us that 2021 will be key for the GV80, as it desperately needs to catch up to the likes of the Infiniti QX60 or the Volvo XC90. This would mean selling 10 to 15 times more cars than last year, although it still wouldn’t be enough to keep up with segment leaders like the Lexus RX, BMW X5, and Mercedes GLE.
A simpler way for Genesis to catch up to their German rivals would be also to target mid-size premium SUV derivatives that don’t usually put up massive numbers in the States - like the X6, Audi Q8, or the Cayenne Coupe. As luck would have it, reports have surfaced recently pointing to Genesis finally being ready to go down this path, and the most logical move for them would be to create a Coupe variant of the GV80.
To be fair, this isn’t the first GV80 Coupe rendering that we’ve seen, but it’s certainly the best-looking one, with Kolesa doing a fine job at turning the regular GV80 into something a little more stylish and dynamic-looking.
The designer shrunk the window line ever so slightly while also giving it a different shape towards the tailgate as to account for the sloping roofline. If the real product ended up looking just like this, it would be one of the few SUV coupe models out there without a continuously rising shoulder line. This is actually a more elegant solution if that’s the look you’re going for – the Germans are usually looking to create a sporty stance, which is why the shoulder line on an X6 or a Cayenne Coupe is angled the way it is.
As for the interior, if Genesis’ reported SUV coupe model is built using the GV80 as a starting point, it’s safe to assume the two models would feature identical interior designs as far as the dashboard, steering wheel, and center console are concerned. The only major difference would be at the rear, where you’d end up with less headroom.
