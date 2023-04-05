Lamborghini Gallardo Enters Hot Mode, Supercar Burns to a Crisp in Brazil

It’s a well-known fact that supercars tend to start a barbecue every once in a while without any prior warning. The latest example came from Brazil, and it involved one literally hot Lamborghini Gallardo.
A couple of short videos taken by passers-by and shared online earlier this week by supercar.fails on Instagram show the Italian exotic machine on the side of the road engulfed in flames. It appears that the fire started in the engine bay, right behind the seats, and it quickly spread to the front end.
It seems that the rescue services couldn’t arrive on time to save this once-fine beast, with a second clip revealing extensive damages caused by the fire. The incident reportedly happened in Belo Horizonte, just north of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and we can only hope that no one was injured as a result of the fire-y situation that left a big scar in its owner’s savings by going to a better place, with a well-maintained copy being valued at roughly $100,000 in today’s market.
As a reminder, the Lamborghini Gallardo was made between 2003 and 2013. The baby Lambo lent its underpinnings and that fabulous naturally aspirated V10 to the Audi R8 three years after production started. It also gave birth to some stunning projects such as the Sesto Elemento and Egoista. Different versions were offered in the ten-year lifespan, either with rear- or all-wheel drive, and it came in two body styles: coupe and convertible. The original one packed a 5.0-liter V10, whereas the mid-cycle refresh brought a 5.2-liter V10 to the party.
Besides the six-speed automated manual transmission, it was also offered with a stick shift with six gears. This was something that its predecessor, the Huracan, still lacks to this day. The only gearbox available for it is a seven-speed dual-clutch. The Huracan is already nine years old, and the Sant’Agata Bolognese firm is preparing its successor. We reckon we’ll start seeing prototypes (or at least mules) on the road before the end of the year, given that they can now concentrate their efforts on it better with the bigger Revuelto out.
Succeeding the Aventador, the flagship model will soon make its public debut at the 2023 New York Auto Show. It packs a 6.5-liter V12 with three electric motors, steaming out a combined 1,001 horsepower. Deliveries of the latest beast made by Lambo will commence in the fourth quarter of the year. It is still unknown how much it will cost by the time it makes its way to dealers in the New World. Nevertheless, it has been reported that a $650,000 or so MSRP might accompany it. That means around $150,000 more than the Aventador Ultimae.
It seems that the rescue services couldn’t arrive on time to save this once-fine beast, with a second clip revealing extensive damages caused by the fire. The incident reportedly happened in Belo Horizonte, just north of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and we can only hope that no one was injured as a result of the fire-y situation that left a big scar in its owner’s savings by going to a better place, with a well-maintained copy being valued at roughly $100,000 in today’s market.
As a reminder, the Lamborghini Gallardo was made between 2003 and 2013. The baby Lambo lent its underpinnings and that fabulous naturally aspirated V10 to the Audi R8 three years after production started. It also gave birth to some stunning projects such as the Sesto Elemento and Egoista. Different versions were offered in the ten-year lifespan, either with rear- or all-wheel drive, and it came in two body styles: coupe and convertible. The original one packed a 5.0-liter V10, whereas the mid-cycle refresh brought a 5.2-liter V10 to the party.
Besides the six-speed automated manual transmission, it was also offered with a stick shift with six gears. This was something that its predecessor, the Huracan, still lacks to this day. The only gearbox available for it is a seven-speed dual-clutch. The Huracan is already nine years old, and the Sant’Agata Bolognese firm is preparing its successor. We reckon we’ll start seeing prototypes (or at least mules) on the road before the end of the year, given that they can now concentrate their efforts on it better with the bigger Revuelto out.
Succeeding the Aventador, the flagship model will soon make its public debut at the 2023 New York Auto Show. It packs a 6.5-liter V12 with three electric motors, steaming out a combined 1,001 horsepower. Deliveries of the latest beast made by Lambo will commence in the fourth quarter of the year. It is still unknown how much it will cost by the time it makes its way to dealers in the New World. Nevertheless, it has been reported that a $650,000 or so MSRP might accompany it. That means around $150,000 more than the Aventador Ultimae.