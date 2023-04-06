This Modern Rustic’s Amazing Double-Loft Layout Is Fit for a King

Today, folks in the U.S. and beyond, who want a taste of tiny life, have plenty of solid, reliable options, with an incredible diversity style-wise. But this was possible thanks to the people who were true pioneers in the field, and who brought to life tiny homes that are both stunning and durable. The Bison is one of those iconic designs that opened up new possibilities when it comes to tiny living.
Tiny homes with one loft bedrooms seemed to provide an easy and elegant solution for sleep accommodation, while also making the most of the main floor level. But the basic versions, with a plain bedroom and a ladder for access weren’t exactly the most comfortable, or practical for all people.
Tiny homes with two loft bedrooms and staircases instead of ladders amped up the overall comfort level, and also allowed for a multitude of creative design solutions, in terms of positioning of the bedrooms and access to them.
Double-loft tiny homes are ideal for those who are looking for a downsized version of conventional houses. In other words, they feel like home in the traditional sense. You’ve got a larger kitchen, a bigger bathroom, and a separate living room that doesn’t need to double as a bedroom.
family home that could convince even tiny living skeptics.
You could say that the kitchen dominates the Bison’s main floor. Those with a nostalgia for spacious, farmhouse-style kitchens, will be in heaven once they see this outstanding cooking space inside a 28-foot (8.5 meters) tiny. The L-shaped countertop allows abundant space for preparing meals and serving dinner.
It might seem weird to get excited over a sink, but the 30-inch (76 cm) white farmhouse sink in this kitchen is a rare luxury for micro dwellings, and contributes a great deal to the premium look of the entire space.
A family home would also need plenty of storage, and the Bison’s kitchen excels at that too. It boasts beautiful cabinets, floating shelves above, and also benefits from the additional storage in the staircase. Spaciousness means full-size for everything, including the gas oven with a four-burner cooktop, and the fridge.
As gorgeous as the kitchen is, the Bison shows its innovative spirit with the bedroom layout. Not only does it include two loft bedrooms, but they could satisfy even folks who typically dislike the loft idea. The two key words here would be safety and spaciousness.
A staircase with abundant storage leads to the main bedroom, and a discrete railing that extends into a narrow walkway connects the two loft spaces. This is one of the safest and most practical solutions for loft access, that also looks very elegant. No need for double staircases, ladders, or separate stairs. Access becomes simple for anyone, while the main floor stays uncluttered.
And that’s not all. Both of these bedrooms are big enough to fit in king-size mattresses, and are built with generous skylights in addition to the windows. This translates to much more light during the day, fresh air all-around, and a feeling of spaciousness.
With any tiny house design, some part of the home is “sacrificed” in favor of others, meaning that it’s kept compact and basic. Usually, it’s the bathroom. For some, it’s the loft itself. The Bison is remarkably generous with its kitchen, bathroom, and both loft bedroom, which leaves less space for the living area.
It’s not too small, however, and the best part is that it still benefits from lots of natural lights, thanks to the two large windows. It was also kept bare intentionally, so that future owners can choose the furniture and what they wish to include. According to the builder, it’s ready to welcome a wood-burning stove. And the stylish detail of the honeycomb-tiled accent floor adds more character,
Like all of the Modern Tiny Living homes, the Bison comes on a custom foundation from Trailer Made. They believe that a solid foundation is essential for tiny houses that can be handed down to the next generation. And the Bison, with its family-friendly kitchen and luxurious loft bedrooms, is undoubtedly worthy of that.
Tiny homes with two loft bedrooms and staircases instead of ladders amped up the overall comfort level, and also allowed for a multitude of creative design solutions, in terms of positioning of the bedrooms and access to them.
Double-loft tiny homes are ideal for those who are looking for a downsized version of conventional houses. In other words, they feel like home in the traditional sense. You’ve got a larger kitchen, a bigger bathroom, and a separate living room that doesn’t need to double as a bedroom.
family home that could convince even tiny living skeptics.
You could say that the kitchen dominates the Bison’s main floor. Those with a nostalgia for spacious, farmhouse-style kitchens, will be in heaven once they see this outstanding cooking space inside a 28-foot (8.5 meters) tiny. The L-shaped countertop allows abundant space for preparing meals and serving dinner.
It might seem weird to get excited over a sink, but the 30-inch (76 cm) white farmhouse sink in this kitchen is a rare luxury for micro dwellings, and contributes a great deal to the premium look of the entire space.
A family home would also need plenty of storage, and the Bison’s kitchen excels at that too. It boasts beautiful cabinets, floating shelves above, and also benefits from the additional storage in the staircase. Spaciousness means full-size for everything, including the gas oven with a four-burner cooktop, and the fridge.
As gorgeous as the kitchen is, the Bison shows its innovative spirit with the bedroom layout. Not only does it include two loft bedrooms, but they could satisfy even folks who typically dislike the loft idea. The two key words here would be safety and spaciousness.
A staircase with abundant storage leads to the main bedroom, and a discrete railing that extends into a narrow walkway connects the two loft spaces. This is one of the safest and most practical solutions for loft access, that also looks very elegant. No need for double staircases, ladders, or separate stairs. Access becomes simple for anyone, while the main floor stays uncluttered.
And that’s not all. Both of these bedrooms are big enough to fit in king-size mattresses, and are built with generous skylights in addition to the windows. This translates to much more light during the day, fresh air all-around, and a feeling of spaciousness.
With any tiny house design, some part of the home is “sacrificed” in favor of others, meaning that it’s kept compact and basic. Usually, it’s the bathroom. For some, it’s the loft itself. The Bison is remarkably generous with its kitchen, bathroom, and both loft bedroom, which leaves less space for the living area.
It’s not too small, however, and the best part is that it still benefits from lots of natural lights, thanks to the two large windows. It was also kept bare intentionally, so that future owners can choose the furniture and what they wish to include. According to the builder, it’s ready to welcome a wood-burning stove. And the stylish detail of the honeycomb-tiled accent floor adds more character,
Like all of the Modern Tiny Living homes, the Bison comes on a custom foundation from Trailer Made. They believe that a solid foundation is essential for tiny houses that can be handed down to the next generation. And the Bison, with its family-friendly kitchen and luxurious loft bedrooms, is undoubtedly worthy of that.