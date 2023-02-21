This Tiny Cocoon on Wheels Turns Simplicity Into an Art

Confused by the “giant” tiny homes that keep showing up or the ones that look busier than conventional houses? Feast your eyes on the calm, peaceful, uncluttered beauty of the Barossa tiny. It takes us back to basics, reminding us about the essence of tiny living.
At the end of March, tiny home lovers in Victoria, Australia will get the chance to take a closer look at the latest models and developments in the field, thanks to Tiny Home Expo. Luxe Tiny Homes is one of the builders that showcased their products at this event last year as well, and it’s actually based in Victoria. So, this year, it should be even easier for this brand to take the spotlight.
A relatively new player on the market, Luxe Tiny Homes keeps things simple (the same as its designs). It boasts only three tiny home basic models that can be customized to various degrees, and to that it has recently added two camper versions. The Barossa (named after a world-famous wine region in South Australia) is the tiniest and simplest of all the tiny homes offered by Luxe, but that doesn’t make it less interesting. On the contrary, it’s a design that most folks would likely fall in love with.
There’s a simple explanation for that: the Barossa could be described as timeless, which may sound odd for a tiny home. A lot of times, these small homes on wheels are made only to fit their owners’ particular needs, or to reflect the hottest trends at the moment. They may be durable in terms of materials, but their style could hardly pass the test of time. Some are overly complicated and too ingenious to actually be comfortable, while others are so artistic and quirky that they feel cold and unwelcoming.

Boasting only 20 square meters (215 square feet) of living space, this tiny house is still comfortable enough for up to four people, thanks to its layout. What you see on the outside is exactly what you’ll get on the inside: natural materials, a straightforward design, and the color white taking over everything.
Despite its graceful look, the house is built to be durable and withstand harsh conditions. The team at Luxe Tiny Homes uses sustainable pine timber, and in this case, the technique that was used for the exterior is known as weatherboard cladding. Simply put, the boards are laid with an overlap. This gives weatherboard cladding its specific look and is said to be a good choice in damp climates or in areas close to the sea, due to its protective effects.
Simplicity means that there is no loft (and therefore, no uncomfortable ladders or bulky staircases) and no hidden features, like an excess of modular furniture. What you see is what you get. A single glass door provides access to the open-plan living space. Everything is white, from the walls to the kitchen furniture and appliances, and the elegant tile walls in the bathroom.
The kitchen is surprisingly large for such a small house, enough to include full-size appliances. The oven and cooktop are included, and there’s room to integrate a fridge and a dishwasher. There’s plenty of storage room inside the overhead cabinets and shelves. And, speaking of storage, the Barossa comes with a tiny loft space that’s perfect for keeping larger items.
The main floor bedroom is also quite generous. In addition to fitting a queen-size bed, it comes with a clever storage solution, in the form of two wardrobe closets. They’re integrated so that they take as little space as possible and they do a great job at keeping the bedroom clutter-free and as airy as the rest of the house.
The bathroom is also surprisingly large. Those white tiles give it a premium look, and it’s big enough to integrate a full-size glass shower and a washing machine. The toilet can be conventional or sustainable, depending on the owners’ preferences.
Luxe Tiny Homes has two other larger and a bit fancier models, but for AUD $118,890 (around $81,700) you can’t go wrong with the Barossa. If you’re in Australia, you can have it delivered anywhere you’d like, and it comes on a solid, road-registered trailer. With just a few simple steps, you could enjoy a tiny home that’s meant not just for today, but for generations to come.
