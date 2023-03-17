Butterfly-Roof Tiny Balances a Rugged Exterior With Future-Proofed Interior Design

While tiny living continues to expand all over the world, certain designs have become, if not iconic, at least classic. The Australian Swallowtail deserves wide recognition for its masterful combination of timeless, highly-flexible design with a rugger, durable construction. Beyond the gimmicks or purely decorative innovations of some newer tiny houses, the Swallowtail reminds us of what made tiny living so popular in the first place.

25 photos Photo: The Tiny House Company