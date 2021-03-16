Liberty Walk Toyota Supra With Black-and-Gold Paint Looks Like Old F1 Car

Liberty Walk already influences car culture with its extreme body kits. However, the Japanese tuner has a number of in-house projects which change the way we look at popular cars. This is their Toyota Supra Works that's been covered in an old F1 race car livery.
Supras with extreme body kits are probably more common now than they were in the days of the MK4. The Liberty Walk Works package is one of our favorites, distinctive because it's got simpler lines.
For example, the rear fender flares are boxy, and they lead your eye to a rectangular Batmobile-like wing. And it's these simple features that may have inspired this build, featuring the famous John Player Special (JPS) livery.
JPS cigarette branding was all about simplicity, with golden lines and graphics over a dark body. Back in the 1970s, it was like French fashion for race cars, sometimes trickling down to special editions for customers from brands such as Lotus, Ford, BMW, or Norton.
The white and red Marlboro branding is seen more frequently today on custom cars, but Liberty Walk is just focusing on JPS and also fields an R35 GT-R in these colors. The kit for the Supra starts from $14,850 in fiberglass pieces or $15,950 for carbon fiber. You can also spend another $3,000 on the vented hood.
There are cheaper kits, obviously. But while Lambo doors on a Toyota will get you more attention now, anything associated with Liberty Walk will probably be collectible.
Of course, there's a lot more money than that in this Supra, as it probably had an expensive re-spray and sits really low on LD97 Forged six-spoke wheels. Liberty Walk also made a line of widebody supercars painted like "warbirds," old fighter planes, while the Silhouette ultra-expensive kits are also quite popular.
