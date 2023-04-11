JDM Classics That Deserve to Be Turned Into EVs

You may have seen the news recently that Nissan is working on an electric R32 GT-R. Most gearheads will have reacted in anger, but it got me thinking. There are plenty of cool, Japanese classics like the R32 that should have electrified powertrains for one reason or another. So, I threw together a list of a few. Whether you agree or not is up to you, but I firmly believe all of these JDM classics would be improved with an electrified drivetrain.
Toyota Land Cruiser (J40)
On top of the benefits of a newer, more powerful, more reliable powertrain with a few extra electrons, it would have another huge benefit. Off-roading is what these were built for, and modern traction control paired with this car’s small footprint and four electric motors would make it a blast of an off-roader. Save you a V8 swap, this is how I’d have my FJ.
Plus, the added convenience of an electrified last-mile solution like the Motocompo would turn the combo into fantastic commuters. Being able to find parking outside of the city, then taking your electrified Motocompo into the city center would be easy with a small electric powertrain. I’d be willing to bet the City could do with the added storage space of a Frunk as well.
People love to do off-road and camper builds with these, and some even came from the factory with small kitchen setups and 4WD. Obviously, going off-road with a battery-powered car does pose its risks. Charging infrastructure out in the sticks isn’t exactly great, but if Rivian can make it work, perhaps it’s worth doing.
Regardless, being able to power stoves, motors, and more, a battery would make the Delica usable on the highway, effective off-road, and a great place to spend the weekend. Of anything on the list so far, this one probably has the fewest downsides.
Of course, these, like the Delica, have plenty of electronics that could run on a larger battery as well. As a matter of fact, it’s not hard to see the modern Century, which Toyota still makes for the Japanese government, eventually going electric. Putting a battery in a classic would prove the owner to be one step ahead of the game.
The experience of a drop-top, electric car isn’t something that’s all too common either. I imagine it would be a pretty unique experience being able to hear the world go by rather than listening to an engine.
If I’m picking one out of the lineup to do in practice, it has to be the Delica. It checks all the right boxes without being something that’s prohibitively expensive. Plus, with reasonable horsepower, 4-wheel torque vectoring via the electric motors, and a nice, flat belly to put a battery in, an electric Delica is hard to miss.
This is probably a pretty controversial place to start. The J40 Land Cruiser is an icon and one that is becoming difficult to find on the road, thus bringing me to my first point. The Car’s range of engines was all very asthmatic, given this is a car that began production in 1960. An electric drivetrain solves that problem and adds some level of usability to what is otherwise a rare classic more than a beat on.
Honda City & Motocompo
The Honda City and Motocompo are certainly solid candidates for an electric powertrain based on their power outputs, like most of the cars here. While it may be a crime to remove the popular Turbo II model’s tiny engine, some of the more pedestrian versions of the Honda City and included Motocompo would be great swaps. City cars are excellent EVs already, and adding some old-school retro flare is an obvious strength.
Mitsubishi Delica
Volkswagen has electrified its classic vans before, so why shouldn’t you electrify the Mitsubishi Delica? These cars are becoming popular now that Reagan’s absurd 25-year import rule has deemed them legal for import, but they are, like the VW Bus, asthmatic. From the factory, they made just north of 100 horsepower at their best. Plus, the powertrain isn’t really anything to write home about. I wouldn’t feel guilty sending the engine to the local pick-n-pull as scrap.
Toyota Century
The Century has always been a popular car to import, and its V12 is part of the car’s character. Converting it to an EV would be criminal, to be honest. Still, electric drivetrains are practically made for luxury cars. They’re totally silent, and the naturally large footprints of luxury cars mean that large battery packs can be fitted, giving them stellar range. That also means there’s plenty of room for larger electric motors. A completely silent, 600-horsepower Toyota Century sounds pretty enticing, no matter what’s powering it.
Datsun Fairlady Sports
I felt like a sports car had to be on the list somewhere, as not including one feels like a cop-out. With that in mind, the one of the original members of the Fairlady name would be a killer EV. These cars are very old now, and parts are starting to become scarce. Datsun’s four-cylinder engine is a cool old carbureted thing, but it may not be the most reliable engine for a sports car. Of course, power output is another solid reason for a swap. These made some 150 horsepower.
